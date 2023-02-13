Community Calendar for 2-13-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Monday Funday February 13th & 20th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Gymnastics February 13th & 20th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County February 13th – 17th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic February 13th 11am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pickerel. Contact Sheila Rine 715-627-6251

Bingo February 14th & 21st (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

Northwoods Social & Dance February 14th & 21st (every Tuesday) 6-9pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Group class starts at 6pm. Plus, after class stick around for open dance!

Northstar has a nice dance floor, so if you have dance shoes please bring them. If you do not have dance shoes, please bring a comfortable pair of clean & dry shoes to change into after you arrive (so you don’t track anything onto the dance floor). Admission is $10 per person (including tax). CASH OR CHECK PREFERRED

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center February 15th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Gym February 8th & 15th (every Wednesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 Thayek Ethe Dnekmegzek Myew, Crandon. 715-478-6443

AVAIL Outreach House February 15th 10am-12pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station February 15th 4-6pm. City of Antigo Fire Dept. 700 Edison St., Antigo.

White Lake Fitness & Fun February 16th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos February 16th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Lunch Brunch February 17th 11:30am. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. This is an opportunity to enjoy lunch with friends and meet new ones.

Blood Drive February 17th 9am-2pm. Antigo Middle School 815 7th Ave., Antigo. For an appt. contact Patti Meyer in the MS office.

AVAIL Outreach House February 17th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Post Lake Ice Fishing Jamboree February 18th Dawn til 4pm. Post Lake Improvement Association Bldg. W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Post Lake.Raffle, Prizes, Food & Fun!

*Meetings*

Antigo Jr Womans’ Club – Public Meeting February 13th 6pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S. Superior St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee – Regular Meeting February 15th 6pm. City Hall 600 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church February 15th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 19th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group February 13th 5-6pm. Rosalia Gardens / Aspirus Adult Day Center 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. Please enter through door 3. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of Each Month.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]