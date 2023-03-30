God: A Cautionary Tale

Dear Reader,

Pretend for a moment that you are God. You just created the universe. You finished the job by creating planet earth. You have a vision of how the universe and planet earth will develop. You know the universe will be fine because it runs on God-inspired engineering. But you also know things will get complicated because your plan includes the appearance, decisions, and actions of humans.



Fast forward – you’re still God and now you’re reviewing your handiwork. You’re feeling… hmmm. The universe is running just as you planned, everything is revolving and turning the way as scheduled and designated. But when you check the progress on earth, you start to wonder. What the heck is going on?



A few want to control the majority of their fellows. That’s not right. A few have amassed wealth far beyond their needs while others are homeless and starving. That’s not right either. And a few get upset to the point of violence and use machines and tools to kill others who stand in their way. That really, really is not right.



You’re still God, so what would you do? Maybe let it all alone, knowing that the universe will keep spinning? Maybe not even lift a finger to intervene on earth, thinking that your creations will figure out how to love one another? Maybe have faith in them, in their ultimate goodness, and believe that their true nature will overcome the propensity to evil?



I’d like to think that He thinks that way – and that He’s right.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”