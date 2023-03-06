Kids for Kindness Raises Funds to Sponsor Pet Adoptions

SUBBMITTED BY NADINE FIEDLER

During the month of February, a local club called Kids for Kindness partnered with the Candy Vault 715 to raise funds to sponsor pet adoptions at the Langlade County Humane Society. Together they raised $215.25! The group Kids for Kindness meets once a month to do projects that promote kindness and community service. If you would like to join their next meeting is March 25, 2023 from 1pm to 3pm at the Antigo Church of the Nazarene.