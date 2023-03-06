Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedKids for Kindness Raises Funds to Sponsor Pet Adoptions

Kids for Kindness Raises Funds to Sponsor Pet Adoptions

By Natasha Winkler
March 6, 2023
0
0

SUBBMITTED BY NADINE FIEDLER

During the month of February, a local club called Kids for Kindness partnered with the Candy Vault 715 to raise funds to sponsor pet adoptions at the Langlade County Humane Society. Together they raised $215.25! The group Kids for Kindness meets once a month to do projects that promote kindness and community service. If you would like to join their next meeting is March 25, 2023 from 1pm to 3pm at the Antigo Church of the Nazarene.

Tagsdonation
Previous Article

SENIOR CENTER MARCH ACTIVITES

Next Article

Dementia Conversations

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.