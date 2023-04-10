Aspirus Cancer Care Recognized Nationally for Clinical Trial Enrollment

ASPIRUS HEALTH

NRG Oncology, a National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) cooperative group, recently recognized Aspirus Cancer Care as a top accruing site for NRG CTEP (Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program) and NCORP (Community Oncology Research Program) trials in 2022.

NRG recognizes individual NCORP enrolling locations for accruals in three categories: treatment trials, cancer control trials and patient reported outcomes (PROs) collected as part of the treatment trials. Aspirus Cancer Care was the only location to be in the top five accruing locations in all three categories.

“We’re a leader in the number of patients matched to available clinical trials offered around the nation. It is a phenomenal achievement for a mid-sized hospital system, made up of predominantly rural cancer centers, to be a national leader in accruing patients to clinical trials and shaping the future of cancer care,” said Christopher Platta, MD, Radiation Oncologist.

Platta continued, “We have an exceptional research program here at Aspirus, dedicated to offering the most advanced clinical studies.”

Andrew Huang, MD, Radiation Oncologist explains, “It takes a team. Our research nurses and clinical staff have done a remarkable job opening so many trials and enrolling so many patients.”

Platta adds, “And the patients in Northcentral Wisconsin are phenomenal about wanting to enroll in these studies to really change the future of cancer care.”

Beth Knetter, the Oncology Research Administrator for Aspirus Cancer Care, says, “It’s so exciting to see Aspirus receive such high accolades at the national level. Our team’s passion for research and patient care is self-evident in the work that has been accomplished.”

Aspirus participates in NCI and NRG research as a member of the Cancer Research of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan (CROWN) Consortium, which is one of 46 NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) sites. Additionally, as a collaborative group, the CROWN Consortium was recognized as contributing the third most accruals of all NRG NCORP members in 2022.

There are multiple different organizations that offer clinical trial studies within radiation medicine. One of the largest Research Bases developing and offering these trials to enrolling locations is NRG.

