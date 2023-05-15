Community Calendar for 5-15-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May is personal care items such as: shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothpaste & feminine care items. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics May 8th & 15th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 15th-19th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Verified Water Lab – Bacteria/Nitrate Testing May 15th 8:30am-3pm. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1125 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be doing certified water lab testing for bacteria and nitrate in private wells. You can pick up kits at the Health Services Center building & drop them off within 24 hours of sampling from 8:30am-3pm. Kits cost $20 each.

Diaper Drive May 15th-19th 9am. The Langlade County Area Diaper Bank will be hosting its 8th Annual Diaper Drive. The Diaper Drive event will start on Mother’s Day and run through Father’s Day. This year we are especially in need of sizes 4, 5, and 6 as well as monetary donations. Diapers can be dropped off at CoVantage Credit Union Lobby, Lakeside Pharmacy & Grocery, Pick-n-Save and Langlade County Health Department. Please contact Karen Marten, Diaper Bank Coordinator at 715-627-6381if you have any questions.

Woman’s Bike Ride May 15th 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Geezer Bike Ride May 16th 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo May 16th & 23rd (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social May 16th & 23rd (every Tuesday in May) 6pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us each Tuesday evening and learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) Please bring clean/dry shoes.

City of Antigo Mulch Disposal May 17th 12-7pm. 1985 Dump Road, Antigo WI. Brush and mulch MUST BE SEPARATED. No garbage allowed. If you have any questions regarding brush and mulch, please contact the City of Antigo Street Department at (715) 623-4754.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 17th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic May 17th 11-11:30am. Elcho Town Hall N11234 Dorr St., Elcho. Health Education Information will be provided by the Langlade County Health Department with the opportunity to ask questions or inquire about services the health department offers. 715-627-6250

Wednesday Group Bike Ride May 17th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos May 18th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Nutrition Workshop May 18th 4:30-5:30pm. Health in Motion 720 Ackley St., Antigo. Come learn how nutrition can improve your health. This practical workshop will help you: Put together well rounded meals, Read product labels like a pro, Learn how common nutrient deficiencies can affect you, Make the connection between nutrition and gut health, mental health, your immune system, and hormones. Everyone is welcome! 715-623-2292

Blood Drive May 19th 11am-3:30pm. Culver’s of Antigo Blood Drive will be held at Culver’s, 2105 Neva Road, Antigo WI 54409. To schedule your blood donation appointment, please call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102.

Wolf River Chapter Trout Unlimited Meet & Greet May 20th 8-9am. Come learn to fly or spin on the mighty Wolf River at the Wolf River Chapter of Trout Unlimited Meet & Greet. Come fish the mighty Wolf River with experienced Wolf River Chapter Anglers. The group will first meet at The Bear Paw Outdoor Adventure Resort located at 3494 Hwy 55, White Lake, WI 54491, followed by fishing the river. Later the group will have lunch at a residence located on the Wolf River. Then experience the late afternoon hatch on the river for more exciting fishing! Contact Bill Livingston at 715-216-5154

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition for Adults May 20th 10:30am-1pm. Are you an adult who loves to build jigsaw puzzles? We invite you to join our 2nd Jigsaw Puzzle Competition for Adults at the Antigo Public Library. Teams of 2 adults will build a 500 piece puzzle. Prizes awarded for the most pieces completed at the end of building time. You will have two hours to build. Team registration is required. We are limited to 10 teams so sign-up early. You can register on paper at the library OR use our google form. https://forms.gle/88VM4uPfkJAJCk5a6

Hyland Lakes Lions Club Golf Outing May 20th. Maplewood Golf Course. Fundraiser for Lions Club 715-623-0312

Antigo Makers Market May 20th & 27th 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

100 Yrs of Graduation Celebration May 27th 10:30am-9pm. White Lake HS 405 Bissell St., White Lake. They will have tours, concessions, displays, yearbooks, and will host a roundtable discussion for people to share their memories of the White Lake School District. There is so much history here and there will be something of interest to just about anyone. After there will be the ceremony for the graduating class of 2023. This event is open to anyone; it is not specific to graduates or even just former staff members.

Hip Pocket Rocks June 10th 5:30-10:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. A fundraiser for the Elcho Pedestrian & Bicycle Trail. The fundraiser will include a: Bucket Raffle * Silent Auction * 50/50 Raffle; PIZZA, Beer, and Dessert will be provided beginning at 6:30 PM; A full bar is available for purchasing beverages. Pre-Event Sales of Group Tables with limited availability, RSVP by Friday, May 12, 2023. In conjunction with the Elcho Bike Club, are joining forces to construct a community Pedestrian & Bicycle Trail. The Town of Elcho has given their support to this effort. No Town funding will be used for this project. www.EAHPinc.com & check us out on Facebook

*Meetings*

LCEDC Annual Board Meeting May 15th 4:30-5:30pm. Wood Technology of Excellence Building on the NTC Antigo Campus in the EDC Conference Room (WT-112) 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Zoning Board of Appeals-Reg. Meeting May 17th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee-Reg. Meeting May 17th 6pm. Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St, Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support June 9th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]