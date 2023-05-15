Antigo Times

Calvary Church & St. John's Lutheran Gets New Pastor

By Natasha Winkler
May 15, 2023
KINDRED LUTHERAN PARISH

On Sunday April 23rd 2023 – Calvary Church, Antigo, and St John’s Lutheran, Birnamwood – officially called Jennifer Sosinski to be their Pastor.

Jennifer was ordained as an ELCA Lutheran Pastor at Peace Church in Tilleda, Wisconsin, April 29th.

Bishop Anne Edison-Albright officiated, message by Chaplain Jim Hartleben.

Jennifer was a TEEM (Theological Emergence for Emerging Ministries) student at Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. TEEM is a way for nontraditional students to obtain ordination as a second career in life. TEEM is especially geared towards clergy needs in rural areas.

“It’s been an amazing journey. I have had so much support from the parishioners in the congregations during my learning. Just 3 months into the process the pandemic hit. I have learned to tuck and roll through the unknowns. I plan to serve here for many years to come.

Helping to meet needs in the community with kindness and compassion is something I am very passionate about. I get up every day with my heart full of thankfulness for the opportunity to serve so many wonderful people.” Pastor Jennifer said with a smile.

To obtain ordination in the TEEM program, 16 seminary classes, a yearlong chaplaincy course, and a

12-month offsite internship supervisor is required. Jennifer accomplished this in 2 and half years while pastoring 2 churches.

Congratulations to Rev. Jennifer Sosinski
Pastor of The Kindred Lutheran Parish!

Leave a reply

