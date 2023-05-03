Lawrence ‘Jack’ Stegall
Lawrence “Jack” Stegall, of Bryant, died on April 25, 2023 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital at the age of 91. He was born on October 4, 1931 in Langlade.
He was a logger and a farmer. He married Torrie Pavek on May 28, 1994.
Jack was known as an avid bear hunter. He enjoyed hunting with his hound dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Torrie; children, John (Nadine), Joe (Tammy), Justin and Sarah (Bryan Peters) Stegall and their son, Jesse Peters; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ancil and Minnie Stegall; a son, Jim; and a grandson.
No services will be held.
Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com