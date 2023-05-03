Lawrence “Jack” Stegall, of Bryant, died on April 25, 2023 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital at the age of 91. He was born on October 4, 1931 in Langlade.



He was a logger and a farmer. He married Torrie Pavek on May 28, 1994.



Jack was known as an avid bear hunter. He enjoyed hunting with his hound dogs.



He is survived by his wife, Torrie; children, John (Nadine), Joe (Tammy), Justin and Sarah (Bryan Peters) Stegall and their son, Jesse Peters; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ancil and Minnie Stegall; a son, Jim; and a grandson.



No services will be held.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com