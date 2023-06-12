Community Calendar for 6-12-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Blood Pressure Clinic June 12th 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pickerel. Contact Shelia Rine 715-627-6251

Music in the Park June 12th & June 15th 5:30-7:30pm. City Park West 230 Aurora St., Antigo. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30 pm, food, beverages, and pies will be served.

Gymnastics June 12th & 19th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 12th-16th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Woman’s Bike Ride June 12th & 19th (every Monday) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Mission Antigo Week June 12th-15th If you are interested in volunteering your time and helping your community please contact Vicar Bryce Clayton for details on how to participate during Mission Antigo Week. 715.623.2200 [email protected]

Geezer Bike Ride June 13th & 20th (every Tuesday) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo June 13th & 20th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 14th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 14th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Free Blood Pressure Clinic June 14th 12-1pm. L Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo. Contact Shelia Rine 715-627-6251

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos June 15th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Hausmann Memorial Vietnam Veteran Picnic June 16th 4-7:30pm. Karl’s transport N2440 S. HWY 45, Antigo. Honoring all veterans! Jil Schulz 715.219.1920 or [email protected]﻿

Antigo 5th Ave. Makers Market June 17th (Every Saturday) 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Kindness Festival June 17th 10:30am-1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Come do hands on projects with Wild Ones, Langlade County Humane Society, Antigo Visual Arts, and more. There will also be a Kindness read-a-thon happening throughout the day.

2nd Annual Fireworks Show June 17th 6pm. End of Messer Rd., White Lake. There will be games and music Food, beverages, and fireworks will be for sale. A portion of proceeds will be going to the local White Lake Little League. No carry-ins allowed.

*Meetings*

Parkinson’s Informational Meeting June 14th 5pm. Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo. The Senior Center is open to anyone age 50 or older. Dues are $10.00 per year; veterans – free for life. Call 715-350-4388 or email [email protected] for more information.

*Groups*

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group June 14th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Rm. 112 East Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one.

AVAIL Support Group June 15th 10:30am-12pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo. Meetings are on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support June 9th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]