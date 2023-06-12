Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices June 12, 2023

Death Notices June 12, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
June 12, 2023
0
0

Anthony P. Brzezinski, of New Hope, passed away 5/27/23 at the age of 95. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bea C. Timm, of Birnamwood, passed away 5/28/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

John D. Warner, of Antigo, passed away 5/29/23 at the age of 88. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jonathon Lee Yellow Thunder, of Wausau, passed away 5/30/23 at the age of 34. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bonnie Curtis, of Antigo, passed away 5/30/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard “Dick” Kennedy, of Antigo, passed away 5/31/23 at the age of 81. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

Community Calendar for 6-12-2023

Next Article

Antigo T-Ball, Team Lizards (3yr olds)

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.