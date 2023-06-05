Community Calendar for 6-5-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Gymnastics June 5th & 12th (every Monday) 5:30-6:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. All Ages Welcome. Call the Rec. Center to Register 715-478-6443

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 5th-9th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Woman’s Bike Ride June 5th & 12th (every Monday) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Brat Fry June 6th 10am-2pm. Lakeside Pharmacy 536 5th Ave., Antigo. Northwoods Gateway Chapter of Wilds Ones Brat Fry Fundraiserfor the Butterfly garden along the walkway in Antigo on 2nd Ave. and other Wild Ones projects.

Geezer Bike Ride June 6th & 13th (every Tuesday) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo June 6th & 13th (every Tuesday) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social June 6th & 12th (every Tuesday) 6pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us each Tuesday evening and learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) Please bring clean/dry shoes.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 7th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 7th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Spring Lucheon June 8th 11am-1pm. Antigo United Methodist 2034 Fifth Ave., Antigo. The menu includes: chicken casserole, assorted salads, bars, and beverage for $8. They will also be selling Rada cooking knives and gourmet cooking items.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos June 8th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Sushi Rice & Roll June 8th 6-8:30pm. NTC 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $65.00 – Learn to make sushi rice and various rolling techniques, along with basic sauces. This is an introductory class, focusing on cooked sushi proteins. 715-623-7601

Fish Fry June 9th 4pm. Elcho Community Pavillion N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. There will be fried or broiled fish, fried shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4pm, food is served at 5pm.

Fireworks Show June 9th 9pm-ish. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. In conjunction with Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway Off-Road race weekend, AC Fireworks is putting on a show (in honor of Jerry Remington).

Antigo Makers Market June 10th (Every Saturday) 9am-3pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo.

Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Kids Fishing Day June 10th 10am. City Park Antigo 220 Aurora St., Antigo. RAIN OR SHINE- Free door prizes & other contests.

Party on the Ave. June 10th 12pm-10pm. Downtown 5th Avenue will be full of activities, food and crafts vendors, games, and more – something for everyone!

Antigo Lions Club Roaring Raceway Off-Road Race June 10-11th. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. The Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway is coming back for its third annual AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Races.

Elcho Pedestrian & Bicycle Trail Fundraiser June 10th 5:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. $75 per person at the door, standing room only, if space allows.

Benefit for Angel Zimmerman June 11th 2-6pm. Held’s BarW13298 Co Rd. C, Deerbrook. Featuring a meat raffle, basket raffles, & a cash drawing. There will also be live music by Brian McLaughlin.

Pickelball 101 June 11th 6-8pm. Antigo HS 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. Interested in playing Pickleball? We have an opportunity for you to learn how to play the game! Sign up on the City of Antigo Parks & Rec website: www.antigo-city.org/parks-recreation/ There is no cost. Must be minimum of 16 years old or a parent must register and attend also.

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting June 5th 4pm. Wood Technology of Excellence Building on the NTC Antigo Campus in the EDC Conference Room (WT-112).

Economic Development Committee-Regular Meeting June 5th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

VFW-AUXILIARY Meeting June 5th (First Tuesday of every month) 7:00 p.m. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo. If questions or interested in joining, contact Robin Powell, VFW-Auxiliary Secretary, at [email protected], or visit Leland Tollefson VFW Post 2653 on Facebook.

City Plan Commission- Regular Meeting June 6th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support June 9th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Wednesdays 6:30-7:30pm. Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry Sundays 6:30-8pm. Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]