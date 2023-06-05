Elcho High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Deborah Hatfield member of the Scholarship Committee as well as secretary of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club presented Logan Raith, son of Crystal and Pete Raith, with the Clubs Scholarship for $500.00 at the ceremony that was held on May 21, 2023. Logan plans to further his education at UW – Stevens Point majoring in Political Science. The Lions Organization’s motto is “We Serve” and is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in 200 plus countries and 142,000 clubs worldwide. Congratulations and best of luck!