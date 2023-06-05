Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedElcho High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Elcho High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony

By Natasha Winkler
June 5, 2023
0
0

Deborah Hatfield member of the Scholarship Committee as well as secretary of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club presented Logan Raith, son of Crystal and Pete Raith, with the Clubs Scholarship for $500.00 at the ceremony that was held on May 21, 2023. Logan plans to further his education at UW – Stevens Point majoring in Political Science. The Lions Organization’s motto is “We Serve” and is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in 200 plus countries and 142,000 clubs worldwide. Congratulations and best of luck!

Tagsstudents
Previous Article

Community Calendar for 6-5-2023

Next Article

Elcho US Hwy 45 Bicycle & Pedestrian Trail

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.