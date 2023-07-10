Antigo Times

Abbot Pennings Forever 

By Natasha Winkler
July 10, 2023
Dear Reader, 

In the quiet suburb of De Pere, Wisconsin, Abbot  Pennings High School stood as a beacon of education and community spirit for over 90 years. The physical building will be removed this fall, but its foundation, rich history, and deep impact on the local community make it a cherished institution that will be fondly remembered for many years. 

The school was established as a college preparatory school in 1898 along with St. Norbert College. Originally known as St. Norbert High  School, it was housed in Boyle Hall on the St. Norbert  College campus until 1959, when it was renamed to honor  Abbot Pennings, the founder of the Norbertine Order’s  Wisconsin chapter. The school relocated to the former  Nicolet High School building at the corner of Third and  Reid Streets in De Pere, giving it a prominent location and  proximity to the Fox River.

Under the guidance of the Norbertine Fathers, Abbot  Pennings High School became a nurturing environment  that promoted academic excellence and personal growth.  The dedicated faculty and staff fostered a supportive  atmosphere that encouraged students to pursue their  passions and develop their talents fully. 

The school’s athletic programs, including basketball,  football, and soccer, not only fostered physical fitness  and teamwork but also united the community in support  of their beloved Abbot Pennings Squires. The school’s  spirited sporting events were a source of pride and  camaraderie, with families, alumni, and residents coming  together to cheer on their teams. Pennings teams punched  far above their weight, often participating in the playoffs  of various sports. 

The dedication to faith was an integral part of the  school’s spirit, with regular Masses, retreats, and  religious activities bringing students closer to their  spiritual roots. These experiences instilled in them a  sense of moral purpose and taught them the value of  compassion, empathy, and service to others. 

In 1990 Abbot Pennings was merged with St. Joseph’s  Academy and Our Lady of Prémontré High School to form  Notre Dame de la Baie Academy. The new school embodies  the foundational principles of the three predecessor  institutions. The recent news of the demolition of the  Pennings building was met with great sadness and  nostalgia within the community. The physical structure  that housed countless memories, laughter, and learning  experiences will soon be gone, but the impact it had on  generations of students and the community will never  fade. 

As the wrecking ball swings, the spirit of Abbot  Pennings High School will live on in the hearts and minds  of those who passed through its doors. Best of all, we  who went there will always remember, “It’s great to be a  Squire!” 

PATRICK J. WOOD 

Publisher 

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss” 

