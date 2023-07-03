Community Calendar for 7-3-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Music in the Park July 3rd & 6th (Mon. & Thurs.) 5:30-7:30pm. City Park West 230 Aurora St., Antigo. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30 pm, food, beverages, and pies will be served.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County July 3rd-7th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Woman’s Bike Ride July 3rd & 10th (every Mon.) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Tennis – Open Court July 11th & 13th. (Tues. & Thurs. through end of July) 1-3pm. Antigo HS 1900 10th St., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride July 4th & 11th (every Tues.) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Bingo July 4th (every Tues.) 5:30pm. Potawatomi Community Center 5471 The Place Where Everyone Comes to Play Rd., Crandon. 715-478-6443

Group Dance Class & Social July 4th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Boat Parade & Fireworks July 4th 10am. Summit Lake Park HWY 45, Summit Lake. The parade will start at 10am from the west end of the lake. Decorate your boat for the 4th of July! Fireworks over the lake at dusk.

Tony’s Hot Rods Annual Customer Appreciation July 4th 12pm. Tony’s Hot Rods W10532 HWY Y, Antigo. The car show starts at noon with the lineup for Antigo’s 4th of July Parade starting at 6 pm (parade starts at 7 pm), ending back at the shop for fireworks at dusk. Bring your favorite old car and comfy lawn chair to enjoy a fun filled day.

City of Antigo Annual 4th of July Parade & Fireworks July 4th 7pm. Come and enjoy the holiday watching the Antigo 4th of July Parade on 10th Avenue. Lots of floats, cars, and candy are sure to make this event a special treat. The parade will begin at 7:00 pm on Edison St, ending at the Antigo High School. Following the annual 4th of July Parade there is a fireworks display on the Antigo High School Grounds. Excellent viewing along 10th Avenue and Western.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center July 5th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House July 5th 10am-12pm & July 7th 3-6pm. Avail 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride July 5th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Book Club July 5th 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. 715-623-3724

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos July 6th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 923 Edison St., Antigo.

Walking Robins Group Walk July 6th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Farmer’s Market July 6th 4-7pm. Sammich BBQ & Brews 621 Bissel St., White Lake. 231-649-1168

Farmer’s Market July 8th 8am-1pm. Country Inn N9195 HWY 55, Pickerel.

Farmer’s Market July 8th 8am-12pm. Heinsen Pavilion at Peaceful Valley Park 420 Field St., Antigo.

Antigo 5th Ave. Makers Market July 8th (Every Saturday) 9am-6pm. Corner of Edision & 5th Ave., Antigo. Outdoor Craft fair with some new crafters each week.

Kids Fishing Day July 8th 10am-1pm. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. There will be interactive stations for the kids to participate in, fun games, and a trout pond. No fishing poles or bait are needed; employees will be on hand to clean the trout.

Go For It Raceway Racing Point Series July 8th 11am-6pm. Go For It Raceway N1696 US-45, Antigo. Quad/ATV and Dirt Bike Racing on the clay Oval and TT track, practice will begin at 9am with racing at 11am.

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting July 3rd 4-5:30pm. NTC Antigo Campus- Wood Tech. Center 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting July 3rd 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission- Regular Meeting July 4th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting July 6th 6:30pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo.

VFW-AUXILIARY Meeting July 11th at 7:00 p.m. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo. If questions or interested in joining, contact Robin Powell, VFW-Auxiliary Treasurer, at [email protected], or visit Leland Tollefson VFW Post 2653 on Facebook.

*Groups*

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group July 12th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Rm. 112 East Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one.

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support July 14th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]