Letter from Publisher
Letter from Publisher

Cloak of Deterioration

By Natasha Winkler
July 18, 2023
Dear Reader,
As we age, we often conceal certain truths. We put on a façade of strength and control, pretending that nothing has changed and everything remains the same. In our attempts to deceive ourselves and others, we go to great lengths, but time inevitably strips away our illusions.
Time patiently waits until we are but a mere shadow of our former selves. We are exposed
as vulnerable, reminiscent of a helpless newborn relying entirely on others for survival. Simple tasks like feeding ourselves become challenging, distinguishing between days blurs, and we fixate on
trivialities like ice cream. We stumble. Gradually, we descend further into the depths, arrogantly believing that this fate could never befall us.
This reality cannot be evaded. It is an inescapable part of the human experience that as we live longer, our bodies will eventually betray us. However, with preparation, we can alleviate the burden on those close to us. Even in our diminished state, we can leave behind an untarnished legacy of accomplishments.

PATRICK J. WOOD
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

