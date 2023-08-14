Community Calendar for 8-14-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Music in the Park Aug. 14th & 17th (Mon. & Thurs.) 5:30-7:30pm. City Park West 230 Aurora St., Antigo. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30 pm, food, beverages, and pies will be served.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Aug. 14th-18th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

AVAIL Outreach House Aug. 14th 5:30-7pm, 17th 10:30am-12pm & 18thth 3-6pm. Avail 814 6th Ave., Antigo

Woman’s Bike Ride Aug. 14th & 21st (every Mon.) 5:30-7:30pm. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The group will leave from the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” which is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. 715-216-4005

Geezer Bike Ride Aug. 15th & 22nd (every Tues.) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Group Dance Class & Social Aug. 15th & 22nd (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Cards for Community Aug. 15th 1-3:30pm. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Make Cards. Play Cards. Find Community. Sponsored by the Antigo Public Library.

Health Ed. & Blood Pressure Clinic Aug. 15th 1-3:30pm. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. There will be a variety of free health information with an opportunity to ask questions or inquire about services your health department offers. You may also have your blood pressure checked during this time. 715-627-6250

All Sauced Up Pig Roast Aug. 15th 5pm. Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion 420 Field St., Antigo. Fundraiser for Antigo Humane Society.

Health Ed. & Blood Pressure Clinic Aug. 16th 11-11:30am. Elcho Town Hall N11234 Dorr St., Elcho. There will be a variety of free health information with an opportunity to ask questions or inquire about services your health department offers. You may also have your blood pressure checked during this time. 715-627-6250

Wednesday Group Bike Ride Aug. 16th 4pm. Ride leaves from Co. Courthouse 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Returns approx. 6:30pm Routes determined by weather & attendees, approx 30-40mi. 715-216-3418

Ice Cream Social Aug. 16th 5pm. Elcho Community Pavilion N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Food will be served at 5pm, and there will be music at 6pm. Food will include brats, BBQ, pies, and ice cream. (Music in the Park to follow)

Customer Appreciation Celebration Aug. 16th 5-9pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Featuring live music by The Drovers beginning at 6 pm. Food, beverages, kid’s Activities, and a cornhole tournament. Admission is free.

Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Presentation Aug 16th 6-8pm. Butterfly Garden 100 Block of 2nd Ave., Antigo. Tour the beautiful Butterfly Garden and enjoy listening to two awesome and knowledgeable speakers. “Just say No to Invasives! and Say Yes to Natives! There will also be a native plant sale at the presentation. Bring your own refreshments and chairs. In case of rain – location change to The Senior Center at 623 Edison St.

4-H Lakeside Pig Roast Fundraiser Aug. 17th 10:30am-4pm. Lakeside Market 536 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

White Lake Farmer’s Market Aug. 17th 4-7pm. Sammich BBQ & Brews 621 Bissel St., White Lake.

Walking Robins Group Walk Aug. 17th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Farmer’s Market Aug. 19th 8am-12pm. Heinzen Pavilion at Peaceful Valley Park 420 Field St., Antigo.

Central Wisconsin Military Show Aug. 19th 9am-6pm. Motorama Auto Museum 181705 Stradale Ln., Aniwa. There will be a plethora of military vehicles and memorabilia to see up close, as well as historical re-enactments, a gun swap meet, weapons demonstrations, live music, and more. Veteran speakers and service organizations will also be present to connect with the community.

Langlade County Ducks Unlimited Firearm Frenzy Gun Bash Aug. 19th 11am. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Held at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in the Clover Room of the Multi-purpose Building. The doors open at 11am for 50 door prize guns drawn at 1 pm. No need to be present to win. Many more at the event!

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission – Regular Meeting Aug. 14th 5:30pm. City Hall 600 Clermont St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, & Legislative Committee- Reg. Aug 16th 6pm. City Hall 600 Clermont St., Antigo.

Alliance for Substance Use Prevention of Langlade Co. Quarterly Coalition Meeting Aug. 17th 11:30am-12:30pm. in the Langlade County Health Board Room located inside the Langlade County Health Service Center. The meetings are to discuss ways to promote the prevention and cessation of drug and alcohol misuse to all age groups in Langlade County. Next Meeting is November 16, 2023.

*Groups*

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group Aug. 9th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Rm. 112 East Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one.

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support August 11th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

