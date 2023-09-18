Are We The Hope Or The Despair?

Dear Reader,

As parents, we want to give our children a happy childhood. We want them to be introduced to the world in a beautiful and truthful way. In fact, one of the greatest gifts that parents can give their children is a happy childhood.



We want our children to grow up with compassion. We want our children to grow up loving the people in the world around us. We want them to have compassion in their hearts for our fellow man. Some of our children make it that way and some don’t.



Those that don’t may end up with violence in their hearts. And as Isaac Asimov once wrote, “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”

At some point, can’t we as adults grow up and act as inspirations for our children and the next generation – rather than showing them the wreckage and violence in the world and lack of respect and disregard for another point of view that is out there right now?

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher