Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin Honors Otto Reetz with The Jefferson Award for September 2023

Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is proud and excited to announce that Otto Reetz, President and founder, has received The Jefferson Award for September 2023. Otto has been a tireless volunteer and supporter of Wisconsin Veterans and has made hundreds of fishing and hunting opportunities come alive for hundreds of Wisconsin Veterans over the last 9 years of service.

Recently the organization has now began a capital campaign to raise money to build a 2 bedroom cottage at Country Haven Farm, a hobby farm retreat for vets and their families when a quiet peaceful getaway is needed.

WWU of WI has grown quickly. Otto works 7 days a week either arranging hunting and fishing trips, working the farm, and speaking to other organizations to educate them on what our organization has to offer.

His hard work behind the scenes and his selfless spirit of service is no doubt what allowed this award and recognition to be bestowed upon him. https://www.woundedwarriorsunitedwi.org/