Community Calendar for 9-4-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

AVAIL Outreach House Sept. 4th 5:30-7pm, 7th10:30am-12pm & 8th 3-6pm. Avail 814 6th Ave., Antigo

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Sept. 5th– 8th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Stumble Stump Rendezvous Sept. 5th-10th. West of the North Virginia Springbrook Trail Entrance (just north of the Springbrook Trail between North Elementary and North Virginia Street Dead End). The Stumble Stump Rendezvous is a camp full of re-enactors of the fur trapping and trading era of the 1800s. Volunteers dress in period clothes and put on demonstrations including candle making, leather working, cooking, hawk & knife throwing, and black powder demonstrations. In the evening enjoy the glow of campfires.

Geezer Bike Ride Sept. 5th & 12th (every Tues.) 10am. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected]

Group Dance Class & Social Sept. 5th & 12th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Book Club Sept. 6th 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Meet in the McGinley room.

White Lake Farmers Market Sept. 7th 4-7pm. Sammich BBQ & Brews 621 Bissel St., White Lake.

Walking Robins Group Walk Sept. 7th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Iron Bull Midwest Bikepacking Summit Sept. 7th-9th. Join experienced & first-time bikepackers for a weekend of fun in northern Wisconsin. From group rides, lakeside camping, expo, speakers, and of course bikepacking all are sure to meet a riding buddy, learn something, and immerse themselves in the northwoods. See their website for registration, a schedule of events, and more information. www.ironbull.org/bikepacking-summit

Triple R 2023 Fall Ride Sept. 8th-10th. There is a $20 fee for camping, and a $5 fee per horse. Coggins required. On Saturday night, there will be a poker run, and also buffet dinner served at the Lily Sno-Birds Clubhouse. Karaoke will go from 8pm-12am, and raffle prizes will be announced at 10pm. Contact a club member to purchase tickets. All profits go to improving the Crocker Hills Trail System in Elton. 715-216-1948

Fish Fry Sept. 8th 4pm. Elcho Community Pavilion N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. There will be fried or broiled fish, fried shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4pm, food is served at 5pm.

Wisconsin Trappers Association Annual Convention Sept. 8th-9th. Langlade Co. Fair Grounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Admission fee is $15 for adults, kids 12 and under free. 920-382-2012

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 9th 8:30am. Antigo Middle School 815 Seventh Ave., Antigo. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease! When you participate in the Antigo Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in our local community.

Antigo Blood Drive Sept. 9th 11am-3:30pm. Culver’s 2105 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your blood donation appointment, please call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102. You may also visit www.communityblood.org/donor sponsor code OT173

“Presenting the Past” Cemetery Tour @ Elmwood Cemetery Sept. 1-th 1-3pm. Elmwood Cemetery W9651 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join the Langlade County Historical Society and Antigo Community Theater for a fascinating tour through Antigo’s storied past. Visit the graves and memorials of Antigo’s historical inhabitants and learn about some interesting and prominent figures.

Group Dance Class & Social Sept. 10th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting Sept. 4th 4-5:30pm. NTC Antigo 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Zoning Board of Appeals- Reg. Meeting Sep. 5th 5:30pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission- Reg. Meeting Sep. 5th 6pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting Sept. 7th 6:30pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission- Reg. Meeting Sept. 11th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, and Thursdays, 10:30am-Noon and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke Support Sep. 8th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Sept 11th-Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]