City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you’re driving your vehicle and think someone is following you – Do Not drive home. Drive to or report to police and follow their instructions.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Mon., Aug. 28

Dispatch received a call stating that someone was standing near the stop light on State Rd. 64 asking for money.

Mon., Aug. 27

Dispatch reported that keys were found near the Lakeside walking path. 6-8 keys on a ring with a mask with eggs on it.

Officers responded to a call that a resident left a local care facility and was refusing to return.

Fri., Aug. 25

Multiple units from multiple counties partook in a foot pursuit near Hickory St. just before 1:30am. One subject fled the vehicle during a traffic stop. Vehicle was impounded.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Fri., Aug. 25

Officers and EMS responded to an accident near Mapleview Rd. & Maple Rd. A two vehicle accident and the caller reported one was upside down.

Three juveniles were riding bikes in the roadway near 7th Ave. & Superior St. Officers spoke with them about safety as one of them was almost hit by a speeding car.

Sun. Aug 27

Multiple units responded to a one vehicle rollover just after 5am near State Rd. 64. Driver was cited for 1st OWI and transferred to the hospital in Wausau.

Tues., Aug 29

Officers were dispatched to a location near Maywood Rd., where it was reported that several cows were in the roadway.

Mon., Aug. 28

Officers took a trespass report from a resident claiming that someone attempted to break into his camp near Water Power Rd., Deerbrook.

Officers responded to a reported accident near State Rd. 64 & Cty. Rd. S when a carnival ride came off of the travel trailer it was being hauled on and blocked the road.

Officers responded to a home near Cty. Rd. D, when the homeowner reported that she thinks someone shot at her house as there was what appeared to be a bullet hole in her window. When officers investigated on site, they concluded it was not a bullet hole.

Units were advised that an EAA Minneapolis pilot was lost, dispatch requested an officer go to the airport to confirm if the craft was there.