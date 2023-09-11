Why Do We Fall In Love? 

Dear Reader,

Humans fall in love due to a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors. Love is a complex emotion that helps form strong emotional connections, fostering relationships and bonding between individuals.

It involves the release of various hormones, such as dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin, which contribute to feelings of pleasure, attachment, and intimacy. Personal experiences, cultural influences, and shared interests also play a significant role in shaping how and why people fall in love.

But falling in love, really, was it the first dance, the first kiss, the first time a glance with a smile went our way? And then what. Does love promise a wonderful world together? Does love promise a beautiful set of children? Does love promise every day together spent as a holiday? Does love promise a together forever and hereafter? These are not promised, only hoped for.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher