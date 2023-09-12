Wisconsin Cheese Heading to Thailand

In July 2023, staff from Wisconsin’s Department of Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP) International Agribusiness Center hosted a webinar for Wisconsin cheese companies and cheese exporters. Kelly Stange and Sukanya Sirikeratikul, both of the USDA-Foreign Agriculture Service, talked about the Thai market, shared market opportunities for cheese in the country, and discussed how to get products registered in Thailand.

Thaifex Anuga 2023 successfully welcomed and introduced artisan Wisconsin cheeses to the Thai food industry.

The representatives identified several potential markets for Wisconsin cheese to enter in Thailand, including creative ways to market these product additions to the general population there. After hashing out the packaging and labeling requirements as well as the required documentation; they were able to more clearly identify the opportunities available in the 2nd largest economy in Southeast Asia.

Spreading the love for American food and specifically Wisconsin cheese, into a global affair seems inevitable.