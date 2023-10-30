“Hallo” Halloween!
Dear Reader,
Halloween, rooted in ancient Celtic traditions, has
evolved over centuries into a beloved modern holiday.
Originally known as Samhain, it marked the end of
the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Celts
believed that on this night, the boundary between the
living and the dead was blurred, allowing spirits to roam
the Earth. To ward off these spirits, people lit bonfires and
wore costumes.
Fast forward to the present day, Halloween has become
a time of camaraderie for families and communities.
It’s a night when families come together to create and
share memories. Parents and children often collaborate
on costumes, turning their creativity into a memorable
experience. Neighbors decorate their houses and open
their doors to trick-or-treaters, fostering a sense of
community.
This sense of togetherness extends to the tradition
of trick-or-treating. Children excitedly go door-to-door,
building a sense of neighborhood unity as they collect
sweets and treats. This simple act of giving and receiving
candy fosters a sense of belonging and creates lasting
memories.
In essence, Halloween bridges the past and present,
connecting us to our ancient roots while celebrating the
bonds of family and community in the modern world. It’s
a time when history and camaraderie come together to
make this holiday special for all generations.
PATRICK J. WOOD
Publisher