“Hallo” Halloween!

Dear Reader,

Halloween, rooted in ancient Celtic traditions, has

evolved over centuries into a beloved modern holiday.

Originally known as Samhain, it marked the end of

the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Celts

believed that on this night, the boundary between the

living and the dead was blurred, allowing spirits to roam

the Earth. To ward off these spirits, people lit bonfires and

wore costumes.

Fast forward to the present day, Halloween has become

a time of camaraderie for families and communities.

It’s a night when families come together to create and

share memories. Parents and children often collaborate

on costumes, turning their creativity into a memorable

experience. Neighbors decorate their houses and open

their doors to trick-or-treaters, fostering a sense of

community.

This sense of togetherness extends to the tradition

of trick-or-treating. Children excitedly go door-to-door,

building a sense of neighborhood unity as they collect

sweets and treats. This simple act of giving and receiving

candy fosters a sense of belonging and creates lasting

memories.

In essence, Halloween bridges the past and present,

connecting us to our ancient roots while celebrating the

bonds of family and community in the modern world. It’s

a time when history and camaraderie come together to

make this holiday special for all generations.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher