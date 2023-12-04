Imagination HourRevisited

Dear Reader,

Every Sunday when our three girls were young, we held “Imagination Hour.” We used

this hour to “Imaginate” and come up with new and innovative things in brainstorming

sessions.

Back in the day we came up with a reversible cape concept and called it “HatCapers –

Great Adventures With The Flip Of A Cape.” We thought of a Frog turning into a Prince; a Cinderella to a Princess and the list went on.

For the heck of it, I shopped them around and was able to get a sewing license with McCalls and then a license from Whimsicality costumes. Then the Boston Museum asked us to design two additions to the line to add to their catalog – a Knight to a Dragon, and a White Rabbit to Alice in Wonderland.

One of the best gifts parents can give to their children is the ability to imagine and dream, knowing that anything is possible, if minds are set for it. Besides having those hours of quality time with the family, we had a lot of fun creating stuff and just making dreams come true.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher