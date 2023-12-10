Antigo Times

The Antigo Penguins swam in Lakeland at their first swim meet December 2nd 2023.

By Natasha Winkler
December 10, 2023
SUBMITTED BY: ANDREW TAINTER

We had some very good performances considering they just started training again last month. Two swimmers had special standout swims to note.
1) Sawyer Pullman won 3 out of 4 events in the 8&U boys division and qualified for the Wisconsin State Swimming Championships in both the 25 freestyle and 50 freestyle.


2) Holland Tainter won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the 13&14 girls division and broke the Penguin team record in both events previously held by Heather Arlen. Arlen’s 50 free record was 27.02 and her 100 backstroke record was 1:06.33

