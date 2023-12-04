Community Calendar for 12_4_2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Dec. 4th-8th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Dec. 5th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

FREE E-RECYCLING COLLECTION EVENT Dec. 6th 10am-2pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. You can bring your old electronics to dispose of safely and help support the state of Wisconsin’s e-recycling program. ACCEPTED ELECTRONICS: CRT TVs & Monitors (old tube TVs)-LCD-TVs & Monitors-Projection & Wood Console TVs-Desktop Computer Towers-Small-Scale Servers-Laptop & Chromebook Computers-Tablets-DVD, VHS & Blu-Ray Players-VCRs & DVRs-Gaming-Systems & Battery-powered Accessories-Satellite Receivers-Routers & Modems-Keyboards, Mice & Computer Speakers-Desktop Printers, Scanners & Fax Machines-Hard Drives & Flash Drives-Cell Phones & Battery-powered Accessories-A/C Units -Microwaves -Freon -Containing Appliances-Appliances & Anything Metal

Winter Maker’s Market Dec. 6th 12-8pm. 902 5th Ave., Antigo. Come join us at the Antigo Winter Makers Market!! Need a gift for your loved ones for the Holiday season? This is the perfect place to get something homemade! From baked items, to something from the heart, there’s a little bit of everything here!

Ukulele Club Dec. 6th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

26th Annual Chili Cook Off Dec. 6th 5:30pm. Downtown Antigo. Downtown Antigo gets a little “chili” when the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber presents its Annual Chili Cook-off. Teams compete to find out who has the best chili in Langlade County.

Community Christmas Parade Dec. 6th 6:30-8pm. This amazing holiday parade features over 40 floats with lights, sights & sounds of Christmas. Entries include the Antigo High School marching band, color guard and the arrival of Santa. The parade starts at 6:30 pm and goes through downtown Antigo.

Santa Visits @ LCHS Museum Dec. 8th-10th 8th: 6pm-8pm, 9th: 1pm-4pm, 10th: 1pm-4pm. 404 Superior St., Antigo. Santa will be visiting the Langlade County Historical Society Museum throughout the month of December. The Antigo Public Library will also be having storytime and singalongs in the museum on December 9th.

Annual Community Christmas Concert Dec. 10th 2-4pm. Volm Theater 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo. he Antigo Area Community band & Of Chorus will be performing- It’s a free event! Free will offering and raffle prizes- must be present to win!

Group Dance Class & Social Dec. 10th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

AVA Holiday Gift Shop Art Show Through Dec 27th 10am-4pm. 404 Superior St., Antigo. The gallery is located on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Society Museum and is accessible during the museum’s winter hours.

Elcho Connect Winter Sessions Dec. 13th 6:30-8:30pm Elcho United Church of Christ N11291 Dorr St, Elcho. Taxes, Wills & Records. Two experts will speak and give insight & answer questions.

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting Dec. 4th 4-5:30pm. Wood Technology of Excellence Building on the NTC Antigo Campus in the EDC Conference Room 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting Dec. 7th 6:30pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group Dec. 8th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Through Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]