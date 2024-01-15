Corgi Races happening January 20th with Wausau Cyclones Hockey

Zach Serwe

The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi cuteness to their home game on Saturday, January 20th at 7:10pm. The Corgi Races presented by Schierl Tire & Service will take place during the 1st and 2nd intermission of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from North Central Wisconsin and beyond.

“Our organization is excited to put on such a fun and entertaining event for our fans. This event is something that the community finds extremely unique and memorable,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

“Schierl Tire and Service is delighted to be a part of this great event. We are looking forward to cheering on the Cyclones and watching the corgis take to the ice for an epic race to the finish. Join us for a great night of hockey, corgi racing and supporting the Humane Society of Marathon County,” stated Marketing & Community Engagement Specialist Kathy Ostrowski.

Fans can also help support the Humane Society of Marathon County through a Cyclones Corgi Races merch sale going on now through January 14th. Items are available at wausaucyclones.com/corgiraces. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Humane Society. They will also receive the proceeds from chuck-a-puck and 50/50 raffle that evening.

Tickets are available via wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.