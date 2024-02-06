Tim Prunty receives WASBO’s 2024 School Business Manager of the Year award

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) is proud to announce retired district professional Tim Prunty as the recipient of the WASBO’s 2024 School Business Manager of the Year award. Prunty was officially honored on January 18, 2024, at the WASBO Business Meeting and Luncheon during the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) – the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA) – WASBO State Education Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

View Prunty’s award recognition video here: https://youtu.be/POdXUjpQcn8

This award acknowledges the value and need to recognize outstanding school business managers in Wisconsin and their contributions to public education. Prunty is being recognized for his leadership abilities, prowess across all areas of school operations, and dedication to his community, region, and the profession. Prunty worked for the Antigo School District for 21 years, first as the district’s facility director and then as the business manager in 2015. He retired in December 2022.

One of Prunty’s nomination letters states that he “is a natural leader,” remains calm in stressful situations, and cares about people. This honor carries with it a $1,500 cash award for Prunty’s continued professional development, sponsored by M3 Insurance.

WASBO provides professional development for school business staff, fosters a network of support, and advocates for funding that ensures outstanding educational opportunities for all children in Wisconsin.