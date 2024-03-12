Community Calendar for 3_18_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 18th-22nd 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group March 18th & 25th (Mondays) 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, cost is $2.25. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social March 19th & 26th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Ukulele Club March 20th & 27th(every Wednesday) 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

White Lake Fitness & Fun March 21st & 28th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

Langlade County SBA HUBZone Info Session March 21st 10am-12pm. NTC Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Langlade and Lincoln Counties were recently awarded SBA HUBZone status! Businesses in these counties now have a competitive edge when competing for federal contracts. ALL businesses are encouraged to attend this event in person or virtually. For more information and to register, visit www.lincolncountyedc.org/hubzone.

Easter Buckert Event March 23rd 9am-1pm. Fleet Farm 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. Come in to the Antigo Fleet Farm and create your own Easter Bucket to take home with you. Children will be provided with a Fleet Farm Easter Bucket along with treats & Easter toys to fill their buckets. This event is free and all materials will be provided.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance & Personnel Committee March 18th 10-11am. Antigo Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Langlade County Broadband Commission Meeting March 19th 5-6pm. NWTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee Regular Meeting March 20th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Ice Age Trail Quarterly Chapter Meeting March 21st 6-7pm. Antigo Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Any questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays 8am ,Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline.

GriefShare Community Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group: Meets at Peace Lutheran

Church in Antigo, WI each Monday from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, February 19th through May 13th,

2024. The church is located at 300 Lincoln Street. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use Door #3

for the Fellowship Hall. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

