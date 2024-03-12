Gov. Evers, U.S. Sen. Baldwin Encourage Northern Wisconsin Businesses Affected by Lack of Winter Snow to Apply for Assistance

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) have been continuing to work with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to expand eligibility for Wisconsin businesses to a federal disaster loan program if they have suffered losses due to this year’s unusually mild winter, which lacked Wisconsin’s typical snowfall in many areas of the state. Today, the governor and U.S. Sen. Baldwin are announcing Door County will be added to those counties that are already eligible. Additionally, application deadlines have been extended for businesses located in Florence, Forest, and Marinette counties.

“The lack of snow we’ve experienced so far this winter has had serious economic impacts on folks and businesses, especially in our Northern counties, who rely on snow and winter weather to attract customers and be successful,” said Gov. Evers previously. “In partnership with Sen. Baldwin, my administration has been working with the federal Small Business Administration to ensure businesses in impacted counties are eligible for relief, and I’m glad to announce that our efforts have been successful. I encourage all eligible businesses to apply for these loans as soon as possible, and in the meantime, I encourage Wisconsinites to plan a trip, visit local businesses, and find other exciting ways to enjoy winter in Wisconsin in our beautiful Northern and Central communities.”

Please be aware that a number of the county application deadline dates below have changed due to updated information from SBA. If businesses are planning to apply, please submit the application before the deadline given below.

If your business suffered economic injury as a direct result of the drought/lack of snow, including losses related to reduced winter tourist activity in the area, you are eligible to apply for the U.S. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program.

Businesses may submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech-related disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155. Applicants may also contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with their EIDL-related questions at [email protected]

Wisconsin counties may be covered by multiple declarations. The list below provides the latest available application deadline for covered counties.

Apply by March 18 – Declaration #18019

Crawford

Dane

Grant

Green

Iowa

Lafayette

Richland

Sauk

Apply by April 8 – Declaration #18058

Bayfield

Douglas

Apply by April 15 – Declaration #18085

Columbia

Dodge

Fon Du Lac

Green Lake

Marquette

Sheboygan

Washington

Waushara

Apply by April 29 – Declaration #18129

Buffalo

Apply by April 29 – Declaration #18135

Burnett

Jefferson

Kenosha

Racine

Rock

Walworth

Waukesha

Apply by May 6 – Declaration #18166

Adams

Barron

Brown

Calumet

Chippewa

Clark

Dunn

Eau Claire

Jackson

Juneau

La Crosse

Monroe

Outagamie

Pepin

Pierce

Polk

Portage

Rusk

Saint Croix

Sawyer

Trempealeau

Vernon

Washburn

Waupaca

Winnebago

Wood

Apply by May 13 – Declaration #18168

Ashland

Langlade

Lincoln

Marathon

Menominee

Oconto

Shawano

Taylor

Apply by May 29 – Declaration #18231

Iron

Oneida

Price

Vilas

Apply by September 26 – Declaration #20175

Door

Apply by November 27 – Declaration #20209

Florence

Forest

Marinette