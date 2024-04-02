Reaches Pinnacle of Success with Grand Achievement Award

Nick Schulz

It is with great pride that Central Boiler announced Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. Was recently presented with a Grand Achievement Award. The Grand Achievement Award is reserved only for the most elite of Central Boiler dealerships.

Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. Has consistently demonstrated unparalleled excellence since becoming a Central Boiler dealer. Their commitment to providing top-notch customer service and delivering cutting-edge outdoor furnace solutions has made them a true leader in the industry. This Grand Achievement Award, celebrating 1,000 furnace sales, is a testament to their unwavering dedication and performance in meeting the heating needs of their customers.

“Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd.’s receipt of the Grand Achievement Award is not just a celebration of a remarkable sales milestone.” says Dennis Brazier, CEO and owner of Central Boiler, “It is also recognition of their comprehensive excellence as a Central Boiler dealership. Their combination of product knowledge, solid business practices and dedication to customer satisfaction sets them apart as a leader in the outdoor furnace industry. Central Boiler proudly honors Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. as an elite dealership and their achievements serve as an inspiration to the entire network of Central Boiler dealers.”