Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedSchulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. 

Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. 

By Natasha Winkler
April 2, 2024
0
0

Reaches Pinnacle of Success with Grand Achievement Award

Nick Schulz

It is with great pride that Central Boiler announced Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. Was recently presented with a Grand Achievement Award. The Grand Achievement Award is reserved only for the most elite of Central Boiler dealerships.

Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. Has consistently demonstrated unparalleled excellence since becoming a Central Boiler dealer. Their commitment to providing top-notch customer service and delivering cutting-edge outdoor furnace solutions has made them a true leader in the industry. This Grand Achievement Award, celebrating 1,000 furnace sales, is a testament to their unwavering dedication and performance in meeting the heating needs of their customers.

“Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd.’s receipt of the Grand Achievement Award is not just a celebration of a remarkable sales milestone.” says Dennis Brazier, CEO and owner of Central Boiler, “It is also recognition of their comprehensive excellence as a Central Boiler dealership. Their combination of product knowledge, solid business practices and dedication to customer satisfaction sets them apart as a leader in the outdoor furnace industry. Central Boiler proudly honors Schulz Heating & Cooling Ltd. as an elite dealership and their achievements serve as an inspiration to the entire network of Central Boiler dealers.”

Tagsaward
Previous Article

Highlighted Club Members

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.