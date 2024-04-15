Antigo Elk Teen of the Month Recognition

One male and one female will be selected each month September through April and will then be eligible for the award of Teenager of the Year along with a monetary scholarship – which will be awarded at the annual recognition banquet in May at the Antigo Elks Lodge. All recipients will be recognized at the annual dinner banquet.

Ava Tatro was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for March 2024 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. She attended Crestwood Elementary before attending Antigo High School. Her excessive involvement in Student Council has landed her with the positions of President of Student council as well as the President of the Student Council Executive Board. She states that the student council has shaped who she is, for the better and has given her a lot of leadership experience. In addition, she has participated in Volleyball, Softball and is the President of her 2024 class.

Her letter of recommendation boasts that Ava demonstrates regularly her abilities as a determined student & leader. She naturally takes a role model position with her peers and is respected by her teacher and coaches because of her kindness and energy. In her spare time she enjoys sports, hanging out with family, watching movies and traveling.

Griffin Stowe was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for March 2024 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. He attended Crestwood, West and ASCS Elementary before attending Antigo High School. He has an amazing academic track record with ACT score of 33/36 with notable mention of a 36/36 in STEM, a 36/36 in Science, and a 35/36 in Math; Fastbridge National Testing College Pathway Math 99 percentile; 4.0 GPA weighted average; National Honor Society Member; assist with Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

His varied hobbies include helping others, doing construction projects, learning new things and game coding. His letter of recommendation emphasized his ability to apply effort to learn the materials for his personal growth and not just for a grade in the class. He is conscientious and uses his deductive reasoning skills to determine the best outcome for a situation. Griffin possesses many strengths and favorable qualities that will benefit him in his future pursuits.