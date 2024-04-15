Measles Resurgence: Aspirus Health’s Guidance for Families

“The MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective in protecting people from getting sick from the measles.”

As of March 21, 2024, there have been 64 reported cases of measles across the U.S. in 17 states. Several cases have been reported in the Midwest, including 28 cases in Illinois, three in Minnesota, and one case in Michigan.

In light of these developments, Aspirus Health is urging parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing the potential spread of measles. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to protect against measles and other preventable diseases, ensuring the health and well-being of children and the entire family.

“Keeping up with your shots is very, very important,” says Jason Chan, MD, Aspirus Pediatrician. “Getting your shots protects yourself, but it also protects others around you who can’t get the shots, including babies and women who are pregnant.”

Medical experts recommend the MMR vaccine, which is a vaccine that protects against three infectious diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. It is typically administered as a series of two doses during childhood, with the first dose given around 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose between four to six years of age.

According to the CDC, about one in five unvaccinated people in the US who get measles are hospitalized. In children, as many as one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in children.

Pregnant women who have not had the MMR vaccine have higher rates of premature birth and a higher risk for a low-birth-weight baby.

“This vaccine has been in use for decades and we know it is safe and exceedingly effective,” assures Dr. Chan. He adds that for those who get the full two-dose course, “the MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective in protecting people from getting sick from the measles.”

Aspirus Health encourages parents and caregivers to consult with their providers regarding vaccination schedules for their children and ensure they are adequately protected. Additionally, adults of any age who have not received two doses of MMR vaccine are candidates for the vaccine as well.

For more information about vaccine recommendations per age groups, contact your primary care provider. To find one, visit aspirus.org.

To learn more about measles and the MMR vaccine, the CDC’s website offers the “Top Things Parents Need To Know.”