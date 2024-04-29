Community Calendar for 4_29_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Monday-Friday (except Holiday’s) 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group Mondays 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, and the cost is $2.25. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social Tuesdays Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Ukulele Club Wednesdays 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

White Lake Fitness & Fun Thursdays 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

Antigo Gateway Squares-Senior Center-May 5th 2-4:30pm. Have fun learning to square dance at the Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Adults: $6.00; Youth under 18: $3.00. Called by Michael Streby. Visitors welcome! Rose Marie Kerner 715-623-2128 or Betsy Lane 715-350-9687.

Kettlebowl Segment Shuttled Hike May 4th 8am. Park at Kettlebowl parking lot, GPS Coordinates 45.275609, -88.902363 Do not park past the gate. Shuttle goes to Sherry Road, GPS Coordinates 45.182473, -88.911390 Nearest Trail Town is Antigo. This is not a guided hike. There are not any middle access points for pick up. Be prepared to hike the full 10.2-mile distance. This isolated segment winds through hilly terrain dotted with kettles and huge, granite erratics. This has the most topographical relief of all segments in Langlade County. Geological features highlighted include the Big Stone Hole and the Frost Pocket. Event Details: What to bring: Dress in layers for variable weather conditions, including rain gear. Sturdy hiking boots or shoes are recommended. Bring water, snacks, sunscreen, first aid, and be prepared for ticks and mosquitos. Navigation tools – Far Out app or map and a light. Dogs or other pets: There is no space for pets on these shuttles. [email protected] Limited to 24 registrants.

Old Time Plow Day May 4th 9am. Polar Rec. Park N2760 County Rd S, Polar. The event will be held rain or shine. The show runs from 9 am – 5 pm and features antique tractors and other motorized farm equipment, as well as plenty of vendors, crafts, food, raffles, and kids’ activities too!

5th Annual Antigo DIRT Craft and Vendor Show May 4th 10am-4pm. Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion 420 Field St., Antigo. Come see the many assorted items, from jewelry to art, craft, and woodworking. The charity for this event will be William’s House of Hope. Their mission is to end homelessness in Antigo. Please consider visiting their booth for more information. Raffles will be held to support them and donation collection will be held at the craft show.

“Let’s Celebrate Spring” Salad Luncheon May 4th 11am-1pm. Antigo United Methodist Church

2034 Fifth Ave., Antigo. Famous chicken casserole, assorted salads, bars & beverages $9.

Kentucky Derby Party at Sunset View May 4th 12pm. Sunset View Resort & Tavern

N11594 Post Lake Dr., Elcho. Sunset View Resort & Tavern is hosting its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby viewing party, so wear your fancy hats & bowties! We’ll have Mint Juleps, FUN games, & prizes! They will have all day coverage on our 5 TVs & projection screen The 2024 “Run for the Roses” will start at approximately 5:45 pm!

St. John’s Spring Fling with a Taste of Wisconsin May 5th 9am-3pm. St. John Catholic Church

415 Sixth Ave., Antigo. A small town food tasting & celebration of local cuisine that will leave you craving for more. Music by Lovin’ Country ~ Cornhole Tournament ~ Cash Raffle ~ Basket Raffle ~ Silent Auction.

*Meetings*

Antigo Bike & Ski Club Spring Meeting April 30th 6pm. Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Visit with other silent sport enthusiasts and be involved with what’s taking place within our community involving new trails, events, activities, and updates on projects underway at Gartzke’s. Complimentary food (pizza) and beverages will be available. You will also have an opportunity to pay the annual dues. $20/individual, $40/family Please RSVP to [email protected] by April 23.

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting May 2nd 7pm. 645 7th Ave., Antigo. The Wisconsin American Legion Post 3 meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7pm at the Legion Post building. Time for socializing begins at 6:30pm.

Langlade Gem & Mineral- General Meeting May 4 10am-2pm. Guests & members are invited. 920.737.7490

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Any questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays 8am ,Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline.

GriefShare Community Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group: Meets at Peace Lutheran

Church in Antigo, WI each Monday from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, February 19th through May 13th,

2024. The church is located at 300 Lincoln Street. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use Door #3

for the Fellowship Hall. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

