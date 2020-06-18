City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for June 24, 2020

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the May 27, 2020 Meeting

2. State/Municipal Agreement for the Design & Construction of Clermont Street (10th to 7th Avenues) & Seventh

Avenue (Clermont to Dorr Streets)

3. State/Municipal Agreement with WisDOT under the Local Bridge Program for the Design & Construction of the 4th Avenue Bridge over Springbrook Creek

4. Consider Quotes Received for Project Photography/Video via Drone Flights for the Downtown 5th Ave. Project

(Hwy 45 to Lincoln Street) as part of As-Built Documentation

5. Approving Professional Engineering Service Agreement for Clermont Street Sanitary Sewer Engineering Project

6. Approving Most Advantageous Bid for the Clermont Street Project (Third Avenue to North Avenue)

7. Permission for Street Commissioner to Purchase a Used Grader if it is Advantageous to the City as the Timing of Purchasing Used Equipment Does Not Allow for Committee Approval

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions

During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.