FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Northwoods Obstacle Trail Challenge, presented by Ho Chunk Gaming of Wittenberg, gave competitors an opportunity to show riding skill and experience the Northwoods Recreational Trails. The first competition was held at Black Hawk Hill Horse Park just south of Antigo on Hwy 45S on August 8th & 9th. This equine event was used to raise money for equine assisted learning activities at the Park.

Over $1,000 in prizes were given away thanks to local sponsors, Ho Chunk Gaming of Wittenberg, Antigo Country Store and Fleet Farm. Refreshments were used as a fund- raiser for a local family well known in recreation trail horse circles with a child going through chemotherapy. Northern Chill Water of Polar and Black Hawk Hill Horse Park donated the products with over $250 in gas cards purchased. Youth prizes were donated through a Wisconsin Horse Council Foundation Grant to encourage youth participation in recreational trail riding.

Educational opportunities at Black Hawk Hill Horse Park will be made available next year to youth, and families are encouraged to request more information on using the practice trail course to prepare for recreational competitions and rides.

Amber Clark was well prepared to judge the competition as she and her family also have a training course in Birnamwood.

Obstacle trail courses help teach agility and horsemanship, but are designed to be fun and challenging. Recreational trail riding is the number one equine sport in Wisconsin. It is a great way to enjoy equine activities and get outdoors.

Next Year’s Challenge is set for August 7th & 8th, 2021.

Results from the day were as follows:

Open class placings:

Deb Schwiesow Amy Leon Lillie McCulloch Michelle Salamonski

Youth class placings: