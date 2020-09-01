Unified School District of Antigo Fall Sporting Event Guidelines 2020

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH – ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

General Guidelines

Spectators

Face covering requirements – Face covering highly recommended at all outdoor facilities and required indoors.

Vouchers/Ticket sales – 2 vouchers for volleyball and 4 vouchers for football will be given out and dropped in a bucket in order to purchase a ticket before entering the event.

Pedestrian flow – There will be signage and tape or paint as a guide to avoid spectator groupings at certain venues.

Seating – All indoor and outdoor venues have specific guidelines for social distancing.

Other Hygiene Considerations

There should be no shared athletic equipment. Any equipment that is used should be cleaned and disinfected prior to and immediately following the meet.

. Be responsible for your own supplies. Athletes, coaches, and officials are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol) and/or sanitizing wipes and use frequently.

Emphasize to avoid touching the face throughout practice and competition.

Spitting/Nose Clearing/Coughing – All athletes and coaches are prohibited from spitting/nose clearing and must cover coughs.

from spitting/nose clearing and must cover coughs. Athletes, coaches and staff should avoid touching doors, gates, fences, benches or other schools’ equipment unless necessary.

General Reminders for Athletes

Personal Items – It is recommended that each athlete bring their own gym bag for personal items. Gym bags should be placed 6 feet apart for the duration of the event. No shared clothing/shoes. Athletes are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol) and use frequently.



Water bottle – All athletes shall bring their own water bottle/jug. Water bottles must not be shared.

Tell coaches immediately when you are not feeling well.

Coaches Considerations

Communicate guidelines to all students and parents. Safety is the top priority.

Communicate expectations regarding all guidelines and protocol to keep everyone safe. Emphasize that all involved stay home if they are feeling sick or having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Remind players of mask requirements regularly and to use hand sanitizer when prior to going on the competition court and after returning to the sideline

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Masks

Masks must be worn according to the governor’s mandate upon arrival to the meet venue and until the official warm-ups have started. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine. Coaches and officials are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially when not able to maintain social distancing. Spectators should be strongly encouraged to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Athletes may use “buffs” or neck gaiters. Competitors may find that it is easier for them to mask-up when they feel they need to, and pull it back down without it dropping on the ground.



Spectators

No spectators gathered at the finish line due to the inability to social distance on the Gartzke Flowage trail.

Recommend having only 2 spectators per student-athletes on the team to be at the meet.

Course will have restricted/painted areas explained with signage.

Additional Safety Measures

There will be coned off team camp locations that need to adhere to social distancing while preparing for the event. Every competing team is encouraged to have a coach that has gloves and a mask to attend to any athlete that collapses at the finish line so that the athlete can be safely removed from the area.

Competition Structure

Competition will be held using waves at the starting line to provide a measure of social distancing athletes.

Water

Communal water will not be available. Each athlete should have his/her own private water bottle and bring adequate water for him/herself for each competition. There will not be water at the finish line.

Restrooms

Porta-potties will be available on site to use.

Awards Ceremony

Results to all races will be posted online. Awards to be determined to get to athletes.

Football

Masks

Masks must be worn according to the governor’s mandate upon arrival to the game venue and until the official warm-ups have started. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine. Coaches and officials are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially when not able to maintain social distancing. Spectators should be strongly encouraged to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Cloth face coverings for athletes that tie to the head or loop around the ears under the helmet are permissible to be worn under the faceguard. Athletes may NOT use a “buff” or neck gaiter as it could result in a neck/tracheal/laryngeal injury if grabbed from behind and used to drag a ball carrier down.



Antigo will be using splash guards for safety during play and expect some face covering by the opposing team as well for the safety of all.

Spectators

Limit spectators to four (4) spectators allowed per student-athlete and paid/contracted coach. Spectators should be encouraged to sit in family groups, remain socially distanced, and wear a face covering during the event. If this is not possible, masks should be strongly encouraged. Tickets will be purchased at the event showing a voucher at the ticket booth.

All games will be live streamed and a link will be shared with the Athletic Director.

Team Personnel

Teams are encouraged to only those that are going to be playing during the game or second on the depth chart.

Press Box Masks are required, except for the announcer. Announcer. Scoreboard Operator. Spotter. Radio/Media. Coaches – maximum of two (2) inside the press box. One (1) camera person. Live Stream Personnel.



Water

Communal water will not be available on the sideline (water trough/drinking station/hydration system, etc.). Each player should have their own water bottle labeled clearly with their name. Schools should explore the concept of having one (1) person designated with gloves and a mask responsible for refilling labeled water bottles placed on a table with a large Gatorade cooler.

Locker/Team room

Teams should come dressed. Restrooms will be made available under Schofield Stadium. Visitors should expect to stay on the scoreboard end zone at halftime. Teams will go to opposite end zones and spread out before the game, at halftime, and at the end of the game. Schofield Stadium team rooms available for post game change of clothes only. In the event there is inclement weather, Antigo will have the gymnasium space at halftime and postgame available if needed for teams.

Event Management

There will be an announcement that will be read prior to the event reminding spectators of social distancing and masks being strongly recommended.

Boys Soccer

Masks

Masks must be worn according to the governor’s mandate upon arrival to the meet venue and until the official warm-ups have started. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine. Coaches and officials are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially when not able to maintain social distancing. Spectators should be strongly encouraged to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Athletes may use “buffs” or neck gaiters. Competitors may find that it is easier for them to mask-up when they feel they need to, and pull it back down without it dropping on the ground.



Antigo will be using neck gaiters during play.

Spectators

Attendance will be allowed – Face coverings are highly recommended and social distancing is expected to be followed. Signs will be up and spectators will have to bring lawn chairs as there will be no bleachers set up this year.



Water

Communal water will not be available on the sideline (water trough/drinking station/hydration system, etc.). Each player should have their own water bottle labeled clearly with their name.

Restrooms

Restrooms will be available via porta potty at Listle field and the outdoor white building facility near the tennis courts.

Locker/Team room

Teams should come dressed. Visitors should expect to stay on the field at halftime. Teams are encouraged to go into opposite ends and spread out before the game, at halftime, and at the end of the game. Locker rooms may be made available upon request for post game change of clothes only. In the event there is inclement weather, Antigo will provide a fieldhoure or big indoor space at halftime and postgame.

Girls Swimming

Masks

Masks must be worn according to the governor’s mandate upon arrival to the meet venue and until the official warm-ups have started. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.

Swimmers and divers are not required to wear cloth face coverings while swimming. They should wear face coverings up until stepping onto the blocks and after they exit the water.

Coaches, team personnel and other meet personnel should wear masks at all times, and should be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Spectators

Spectator will not be allowed in the sport of swimming at Antigo.

Water

Communal water will not be available. Each athlete should have their own water bottle labeled clearly with their name.

Restrooms

Restrooms will be available to use at each location.

Locker/Team room

Locker rooms will be provided for changing.

Girls Tennis

Masks

Masks must be worn according to the governor’s mandate upon arrival to the meet venue and until the official warm-ups have started. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine. Coaches, team personnel and other meet personnel are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times, especially when not able to maintain social distancing. Spectators should be strongly encouraged to wear masks and are expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Athletes may use “buffs” or neck gaiters. Competitors may find that it is easier for them to mask-up when they feel they need to, and pull it back down without it dropping on the ground.



Antigo players will wear a mask at all times unless they are competing.

Spectators

It will be encouraged that two (2) spectators will be allowed per student-athlete and paid/contracted coach. We encourage lawn chairs and seating socially distanced outside the fence. Spectators are expected to follow the guidance of signs and sit in family groups and remain socially distanced. If this is not possible, masks should be strongly encouraged. There will be bleachers available with seating on the 1st and 3rd rows.

Water

Communal water will not be available. Each athlete should have their own water bottle labeled clearly with their name.

Restrooms

Restrooms will be available in the white building outside the tennis courts.

Locker/Team room

Locker rooms will not be provided. Please come prepared to compete.

COVID-19 Player Guidelines

Each player(s) uses their own numbered/assigned tennis balls.

Players call out scores before each point begins including game score.

All gate latches and gates will be open (to reduce touchpoints).

Girls Volleyball

Masks

Spectators, coaches, players, and officials are required to wear face coverings inside the Antigo High School at all times.



Spectators

Limit spectators to two (2) spectators allowed per student-athlete and paid/contracted coach. Spectators should be encouraged to sit in family groups, remain socially distanced, and required to wear a face covering at all times.

Tickets will be purchased at the contest after providing a voucher to the event workers.



Water

Communal water will not be available. Each athlete should have their own water bottle labeled clearly with their name.

Restrooms

Restrooms will be available.

Locker/Team Room

Locker rooms will not be available unless necessary for visiting team restrooms to use in small groups. Bags, personal items, etc. should not be stored in locker rooms during competition.

JV Ball girls: Will retrieve balls using gloves and give return to gameplay. A total of 5 balls will be used. They will be cleaned when going into the crowd and after games.