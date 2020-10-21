Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/26/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, October 12th

Officers responded to a report of a Dodge or Chevy truck driving northbound on S. Superior Street that was driving erratically, altering speed and tailgating. Officers stopped the vehicle at 10th Avenue and Superior Street. The vehicle was searched. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Virginia Street. Officers determined it was a verbal argument and the parties were separated.

Tuesday, October 13th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at the corner of Dorr Street and 7th Avenue. A vehicle ran into the back of another vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Neva Road.

Wednesday, October 14th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at an address on Fred Street.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hogan Street and W. Pierce Avenue. Officers received consent to search. A male subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Thursday, October 15th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $25.04. The caller told officers that the subject left going southbound about two minutes prior to the call. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Friday, October 17th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Laurisa Lane. The caller told officers that their wallet had been stolen and the credit card company had called and told them that someone was using their credit card.

Sunday, October 18th

Officers responded to a report of a fight at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that 5-10 people were fighting. It was unknown if they had any weapons.

Officers responded to a call from the hospital requesting an officer for a subject who was being unruly.

Monday, October 19th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on S. Superior Street. The female caller told officers that $700 in American money, $160 in Canadian money and some silver dollars were missing from her safe that had been locked. She thought it had been around a month since the last time she had seen the money.

Tuesday, October 20th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Neva Road and Badger Avenue. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, October 14th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45. The southbound lane of Hwy. 45 was shut down by Cty. Rd. X. Both vehicles were towed.

Saturday, October 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. B. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 55. A truck with a trailer hauling jet skis was off the roadway. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. T. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Sunday, October 18th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a theft.

Tuesday, October 20th

Officers were out with a truck in the ditch on Hwy. 45, north of Koepenick Road. The driver told officers that he had already called for a tow truck. He was given a written warning for not having a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an accident on Hwy. 45, 3.5 miles south of Pelican Lake.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her son had gotten his vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. V. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cherry Road and Star-Neva Road.