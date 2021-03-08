CoVantage Credit Union offering Heating Relief Loan

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Faced with rising fuel costs, many homeowners and renters may find it difficult in the coming months to cover the expenses that home heating bills may add to their monthly expenses. Because of this concern, CoVantage Credit Union is offering a community heat assistance program to individuals who need help paying their natural gas or fuel oil bills.

CoVantage Credit Union’s “Heating Relief Loan” offers a special, low interest rate with a customized payment plan to help meet each individual’s needs. As part of this special effort to assist members of the community, CoVantage will also broaden their current lending criteria, to make it easier for people who may not previously have qualified for a loan, to obtain the money they need to stay warm and safe during the remaining winter months.

According to Howard Henrich, Vice President Consumer Lending at CoVantage Credit Union, “As a credit union, we feel it’s important to help people financially where we can. Heat is something we all need, and most of us have very little control over what it costs. We hope that this program can help some families keep their heat turned on and their finances intact.”

Questions regarding the Heating Relief Loan at CoVantage Credit Union may be directed to any Member Specialist by calling or visiting any CoVantage location.