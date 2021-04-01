Langlade County Board of Adjustment Hearing Notice for 4/19/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, April 19, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, April 19, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #894 by Byron Podsburg, 13206 S. 35th St., Bellevue, NE 68123. Request permission to build a home in the Forestry District w/less than 35 acres, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) and 17.39(3)(g) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt SE SE, Section 34, T31N, R11E, Town of Antigo (Parcel #006-0448).

2. 9:30 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #895 by MC Festival Grounds LLC, C/O Chris & Molly Held, N5890 County Road H, Gleason, WI 54435. Request to use this property for five Events in 2021, those being: June 4th through June 5th, June 24th through June 26th, July 22nd through July 24th, August 4th through August 7th, and August 12th through August 14th, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) and 17.16(2) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt SE NE, SEC 23, T32N, R9E, Town of Vilas. Being a 40 acre parcel (Parcel #032-0356).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., April 14th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.