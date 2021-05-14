Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 5/19/21

By Antigo Times
May 14, 2021
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the April 12, 2021 Meeting
2. Upgrading the City of Antigo Wireless Network
3. Approval to Rehire and Fill A Full-Time General Laborer Position for the Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department
4. Approve Veteran Marker Care Fund Established in honor of Richard “Dick” Hurlbert
5. Authorization to Refill a Vacancy based upon the Projected Retirement of the Street Department’s Administrative Assistant Including a Job-Shadow Component
6. Approval of Updated Job Description for the Street Department’s Administrative Assistant

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

