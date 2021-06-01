Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
June 1, 2021
Submitted by: Sandi Robrecht

Athletes Name:  Sam Swartz

Sport: Softball

Description: Sam has a passion for the game of softball that does not go unnoticed.  She works hard in practice and on her own.  She has been solid on the mound touting a 1.76 ERA in nearly 60 innings of work.  She has struck out 80 over the season so far and only walked 19.  She is also a weapon at the plate.  She has 16 RBI’s and a .628 slugging percentage.  Her batting average is .465 and she has come up big for us in close games.  Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

