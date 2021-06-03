Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/7/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, May 26th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 2nd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64/Century Avenue. One vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at a business on Hwy. 64. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report a one person motorcycle accident at 5th Avenue and Hudson Street. The male driver had sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Langlade Hospital and then was transported by helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that some kids stole some items out of their vehicle at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that the subjects took off going north on foot and skateboard. They also gave officers a description of the subjects.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Lincoln Street. The male driver of one of the vehicles told officers that he was backing out of a driveway when another vehicle was also backing up and they hit bumpers.

Officers received a call from a female on 5th Avenue reporting that her mountain bike that had been chained to the fence had been stolen. The bike was described as a Seeker, aqua in color. She told officers that the theft occurred between 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Officers were advised.

Thursday, May 27th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant and a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Sunday, May 30th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and Center Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was not intoxicated but was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and two outstanding Langlade County warrants.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on S. Berner Street. A subject was lying on the floor, vomiting and appeared to be out of it.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft in progress. The female subject was cited for retail theft.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, May 26th

Officers responded to a report an accident at an address on Hill Road. A female subject crashed her vehicle into a bunch of trees. She had a hand injury.

Thursday, May 27th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries at Gruenberg Road and Hwy. S. One vehicle had failed to stop at a stop sign. An electrical pole had been struck.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Forest Road.

Friday, May 28th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Cty. Rd. M.

Saturday, May 29th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that there was a vehicle on its roof in a field on Cty. Rd. U, on the 1st corner north of Cty. Rd. T, on the north side of the road, approximately 49 feet off of the road. The caller told officers that they had gotten out and checked the vehicle, but did not see anyone around. The vehicle was described as a red four-door. When officers arrived on the scene, they noted that the engine was cold and the vehicle was unoccupied. Officers checked with the hospital to find out if anyone had been in within the last 12 hours with injuries consistent with a vehicle rollover. They said no. Some mail was found in the vehicle with a name and address. The vehicle was removed from the ditch.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on Antigo Street.

Sunday, May 30th

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident on Cty. Rd. C. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject on the ATV trail was throwing rocks at riders. The subject was located about one half mile on the trail. He was described as wearing khaki jeans and shirt with no hat, in his 50’s to early 60’s. Officers located the male subject on National Forest Road. A taser was deployed and the subject was pepper sprayed. The male subject was arrested, transported to Langlade Hospital and then to Corrections.

Officers responded to a fire call on Cty. Rd. HH. Lightning had struck a pole and the pole and a nearby tree were on fire.

Officers assisted with a fire call on Monarch Road. Lightning had stuck a pole and the pole was cracked and split ¾ of the way down. There was smoke and debris in the road. The debris was cleared from the road.

Tuesday, June 1st

Officers received a call from a male on Cty. Rd. S reporting that sometime within the last week two catalytic converters had been stolen off of his vehicles.