Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/4/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, September 21st

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Superior Street. The male caller told officers that his phone had been stolen by a taller male subject. The male subject was described as wearing a dirty white shirt and having a beard. The male subject was with 3 other subjects, 2 females (one with red hair) and another male subject with a scruffy beard. The caller’s phone was recovered.

Wednesday, September 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Neva Road. A male subject was arrested on a Langlade County felony burglary warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on Neva Road. The driver of one vehicle failed to yield the right of way and struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle. One subject was complaining of neck pain.

Thursday, September 23rd

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct from an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject had become upset prior to being seen for their appointment. They were late to the appointment and were yelling and causing a scene.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Friday, September 24th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 9th Avenue and Superior Street. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject that had fallen at an address on 5th Avenue.

Saturday, September 25th

Officers were assisting a motorist at 1st Avenue and Edison Street. Officers discovered that a subject had an outstanding warrant in Oneida County. The subject was taken into custody and transferred over to the Oneida County Sherriff’s Department.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an apartment on Center Street reporting that some mail had been stolen out of their mailbox.

Sunday, September 26th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at area business on Edison Street. A male subject, who arrived intoxicated, was sleeping at the bar and refusing to leave. The male subject had left by the time officers arrived, but an employee was afraid that the subject may try to break into a vehicle, as he was walking around them. Officers were out with the subject at 5th Avenue and Edison Street. He denied wanting a ride anywhere. Later, officers received another call from the business reporting that the male subject was back. Officers talked with the male. He still denied wanting a ride and was sent on his way. He was advised not to return to the business.

Monday, September 27th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers received a call from an area business on Progress Boulevard reporting criminal damage to their ATM machine at around 2:00 AM. They told officers that they had the incident on video.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a shoplifter in custody. The female subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a report of a 3 or 4 year old that was running down 8th Avenue by the Middle School wearing a light blue shirt and shorts with no shoes.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a female subject at an address on 5th Avenue was screaming out the window. Officers received a second call saying that the female was on the 2nd floor, hanging out of the window saying that she was going to harm people. Officers then received a third call reporting that the female subject was fighting in the stairwell and could be heard screaming and shoving.

Tuesday, September 28th

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on North Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, September 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 64. A male subject got out of the vehicle and was stumbling and falling over. The subject was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital.

Officers received a call reporting a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. T. The caller told officers that a female subject had asked to use the bathroom. While at the residence, the female stole a change jar off of the kitchen counter. It contained approximately $50. Officers were investigating.

Saturday, September 25th

Officers received a call from an area business on Dorr Street reporting shoplifting. The male caller told officers that they had a group of teens that used some cover up make up to cover up a hickey on one of the male subject’s neck and then put the makeup back after using it. They also took a bottle of pain reliever but then came back and paid for it. The incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before the call. The caller told officers that they had it on video tape.

Sunday, September 26th

Officers assisted with a roll-over accident at Hutchwood Road and Cty. Rd. D.

Monday, September 27th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Hwy. 64. The male caller told officers that he owns a storage facility and some of the units had been broken into. He told officers that he believed it happened within the last week. It was determined that only a few items were taken and not of much value.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off. The vehicle left going southbound on Hwy. 45 and the caller told officers that the owner took off after them. The caller told officers that the owner stopped the vehicle on the highway, but the driver was not going back. The owner wanted the subject charged.

Tuesday, September 28th

Officers responded to a report of naked juveniles on the side of the road at Hwy. 64 and Highland Rod. Vehicles were reportedly slowing down. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.