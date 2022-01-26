Antigo Wrestling Faces Off With Conference Powerhouse Medford

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Brady VandeWeerd and Nolan Kielcheski were the standouts in a dual meet against Medford. The senior VandeWeerd lived up to his high state ranking (currently 8th in division 2) by pinning his opponent quickly, and Kielcheski continued the theme of youth success from last week by also pinning his opponent.

The first match of the evening was Kielcheski, matching up with Evan Wilkins at 152 pounds.

Wilkins was able to score off of a single leg half way through the first period for the first points. Kielcheski was able to counter with a standup with 20 seconds remaining, but after a scramble caused by another Wilkins single leg, Wilkins earned his second takedown to take a 4-1 lead to the second period.

Wilkins chose to start the second period on the bottom, and that would turn out to be a huge mistake against the Antigo wrestler. Kielcheski was able to quickly lock up a cradle, and earned 3 nearfall points early in the period. After Wilkins was able to scramble off his back, Kielcheski was able to once again lock up a cradle, this time an inside cradle, and got 2 nearfall points. At the end of the period, Kielcheski turned Wilkins for the third time, earning another 2 nearfall points and taking a 7-4 lead to the third period.

Kielcheski chose to start the third period on top, and after a quality standup attempt by Wilkins was stopped, Kielcheski was able to return him to the mat. After a restart, Kielcheski was able to lock up a far side cradle, this time putting both of Wilkins’s shoulders on the mat for the victory by pinfall at 5:40.

The next matchup saw Robby Hagerty versus Logan Kawa at 170 pounds.

The scoring started 30 seconds into the match, when Kawa was able to score a takedown off of a scramble caused by a Hagerty shot. Kawa was able to maintain a 2-0 lead going into the second period.

In the second period, Kawa chose to start on the bottom, and was able to earn a reversal after 80 seconds of riding. Kawa was able to ride out the remainder of the period to take a 3-0 lead into the third.

Hagerty chose to start neutral in the third, and was able to nearly immediately tie the match at 4 with a lateral that scored a takedown and 2 nearfall points. Kawa was able to fight off his back, and earned a penalty point from an illegal headlock with a little over a minute remaining. Hagerty then chose to start neutral, giving Kawa a point and a 6-4 lead. Kawa was then able to score off of a Hagerty shot attempt, ending the match with a decision victory for Kawa at 8-4.

The third match of the evening saw Wyat Beaber face Wyatt Johnson at 195 pounds. Johnson was able to snatch an early single leg, and transitioned to a reverse half nelson, earning the pinfall victory in 23 seconds.

The fourth match saw Brady VandeWeerd face Braxton Weissmiller at heavyweight. VandeWeerd was able to lock up a pair of over hooks, and used that to throw Weissmiller to his back, and quickly earned the pinfall victory at the 20 second mark.

Johnny Wissbroecker matched up with Rylan Zoellick at 106 pounds. Zoellick was able to hit a headlock 8 seconds into the match from the feet. Wissbroecker was able to fight off of his back for the next 33 seconds, but Zoellick earned the fall at 41 seconds.

The final match of the evening saw Jayson Arrowood and Cory Lindahl compete at 145 pounds. At the thirty second mark of the first round, Lindahl was able to complete a double leg for a takedown and an early 2-0 lead. Arrowood was able to score a late reversal to tie the match at 2 entering the second period.

Arrowood chose to start on the bottom, where Lindahl was able to reach over for a cradle, earning him a pinfall victory at 3:07.

Up next for Antigo Wrestling is the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals this Saturday at Wausau West, where Nolan Kielcheski and Jayson Arrowood will be competing. Also competing on Saturday at Wausau West will be Alexandra Hofrichter in a female varsity event.