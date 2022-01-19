Free Help from AARP in Filing Income & Homestead Taxes

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

AARP will be providing free help in filing income & homestead taxes for people with low to moderate income, with an emphasis on the elderly, during February and March of 2022.

Services will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. You may call 175-627-6580 after January 23rd to make an appointment. You must leave your name, telephone number and the best time to reach you. You WILL be called back. Messages are checked daily. The tax counselors will be at Quest Center, Deleglise Street (Old St. Mary’s school, use the back parking lot).

You are required to bring with you the following items :

Social security cards for yourself and all of your dependents

Photo identification for yourself/spouse who must be present

COPY OF LAST YEAR’S TAX RETURN – 2020

INCOME: social security report with the pink box SSA-1099

Real Estate Taxes paid in 2021 as well as the 2020 Real Estate TAX BILL, even if they are NOT PAID YET if you own your home.

Mortgage interest form-1098

A rent certificate completed by your landlord. Be sure it is signed and dated. It must NOT contain any corrections.

All employers W-2 forms.

Gambling winnings W-2G and proof of losses.

All 1099 forms. 1099 Interest, 1099 B, 1099 Dividend, 1099R for retirement of social security and 1099G unemployment.

Total amount of SSI received state and federal.

Receipts for all medical expenses, INCLUDING PREMIUM COSTS FOR HEALTH INSURANCE POLICIES, LONG TERM CARE INSURANCE, PART D MEDICARE

Personal and Affordable Care Act insurance info is important.

Proof of contributions to charities.

ADVANCED CHILD TAX CREDIT

STIMULUS PAYMENT – New this year Economic Impact Payment

Any other income you received.

WE NEED THIS INFORMATION TO PROCESS YOUR TAXES

You will receive a call back. Please answer your telephone for scheduling.