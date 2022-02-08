Vandeweerd, Kielcheski Lead Antigo Wrestling at Great Northern Conference Tournament

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Brady Vandeweerd and Nolan Kielcheski each earned second team all-conference status, and Hunter Cordova and Jayson Arrowood qualified for third team status.

Vandeweerd competed at heavyweight, and was able to achieve the honor with a pair of pinfall victories over Zach Owens of Mosinee and Esaube Brown of Lakeland. In the championship match, Vandeweerd dropped a 13-3 decision to Owen Kurtz.

Freshman Nolan Kielcheski competed at 152 pounds and also had a strong tournament, using a 7-0 victory over Brayden Jones of Tomahawk and a pinfall victory over Evan Wilkins of Medford to advance to the championship match. In the finals, Kielcheski dropped a match via pinfall to Zane Grams of Lakeland.

Another freshman, Jayson Arrowood at 145 pounds won via major decision over Hudson Mattake of Tomahawk, before dropping matches via 10-3 decision to Cory Lindahl of Medford and via pinfall to Cole Lehman of Rhinelander to take third.

Hunter Cordova competed at 220 pounds, and picked up a pinfall victory over Braxton Weismiller of Medford in route to a third-place finish. Cordova dropped matches to Teryn Walls via 8-2 decision, Joseph Fugle of Rhinelander via pinfall, and Marcus Matti of Tomahawk by pinfall.

Just missing the podium was Robby Hagerty at 170 pounds, finishing in fourth place. Hagerty was able to defeat EyanManowski of Mosinee and Anthony Barnett of Rhinelander, both by pinfall. Hagerty dropped matches to Logan Kawa of Medford by pinfall, Logan Bishop of Tomahawk by pinfall, and Jerry Goseline of Lakeland by 12-7 decision.

Picking up a victory at 195 pounds was freshman Wyat Beaber against Noah Meshak of Mosinee via pinfall.

Also competing on the day were Dontae Mohr and Johnny Wissbroecker.

Up next for Antigo Wrestling is the regional tournament next Saturday, February 12th in Oconto Falls.

GNC Tourney 2022 Results for Antigo

106

Johnny Wissbroecker (2-7) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 – Presley Gutbrud (Tomahawk) 31-5 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 0:21)

Round 2 – Aiden Ostermann (Rhinelander) 9-1 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 0:30)

Round 3 – Nick Malchow (Medford Area) 3-5 won by tech fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

Round 4 – Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 5 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 10-14 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 0:27)

145

Jayson Arrowood (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 25.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 7-3 won by major decision over Hudson Mattake (Tomahawk) 17-10 (MD 12-0)

Round 3 – Cory Lindahl (Medford Area) 6-2 won by decision over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 7-3 (Dec 10-3)

Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 5 – Cole Lehman (Rhinelander) 5-0 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 7-3 (Fall 3:35)

152

Nolan Kielcheski (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 33.0 team points.

Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-3 won by decision over Brayden Jones (Tomahawk) 11-23 (Dec 7-0)

Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 4 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Evan Wilkins (Medford Area) 6-4 (Fall 3:47)

Round 5 – Zane Grams (Lakeland) 10-0 won by fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-3 (Fall 4:54)

160

Dontae Mohr (1-6) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 – Blake Schilling (Medford Area) 3-6 won by decision over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 1-6 (Dec 5-0)

Round 2 – Patrick Grams (Lakeland) 5-4 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 0:40)

Round 3 – Tristan Iczkowski (Mosinee) 11-4 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 1:19)

Round 4 – Mason Evans (Tomahawk) 33-3 won by medical forfeit over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 1-6 (M. For.)

Round 5 – Logan Schwinger (Rhinelander) 2-5 won by medical forfeit over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 1-6 (M. For.)

170

Robert Hagerty (3-7) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 – Logan Kawa (Medford Area) 8-2 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 1:15)

Round 2 – Logan Bishop (Tomahawk) 33-3 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 1:57)

Round 3 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 3-7 won by fall over EyanManowski (Mosinee) 3-20 (Fall 3:11)

Round 4 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 3-7 won by fall over Anthony Barnett (Rhinelander) 0-5 (Fall 1:26)

Round 5 – Jerry Goselin (Lakeland) 5-2 won by decision over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 3-7 (Dec 12-7)

195

Wyat Beaber (1-8) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 – Tripp Reamer (Medford Area) 7-3 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 1-8 (Fall 2:55)

Round 2 – Leonard Chosa (Lakeland) 10-0 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 1-8 (Fall 0:30)

Round 3 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 1-8 won by fall over Noah Meshak (Mosinee) 1-9 (Fall 3:08)

Round 4 – Blake Younker (Tomahawk) 2-3 won by decision over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 1-8 (Dec 8-7)

Round 5 – Reid Schultz (Rhinelander) 5-4 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 1-8 (Fall 2:27)

220

Hunter Cordova (2-5) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.

Round 1 – Teryn Walls (Mosinee) 7-11 won by decision over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-5 (Dec 8-2)

Round 2 – Joseph Fugle (Rhinelander) 8-1 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-5 (Fall 5:03)

Round 3 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-5 won by fall over Braxton Weismiller (Medford Area) 3-7 (Fall 1:39)

Round 4 – Marcus Matti (Tomahawk) 36-1 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-5 (Fall 5:11)

Round 5 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)

285

Brady Vandeweerd (7-1) placed 2nd and scored 36.0 team points.