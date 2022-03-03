Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/7/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, February 23rd

A male came to the Safety Building to report that he had been scammed out of $5,000.00 involving bitcoin.

Thursday, February 24th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on Superior Street. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an accident behind an area business on 5th Avenue. A SUV backed into a truck.

Friday, February 25th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Western Avenue and W. Fifth Avenue. There were no injuries and very little damage.

Officers responded to a call from the Probation & Parole office requesting a stand by for a drug screening. The office later called back requesting that the subject be taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Smith Avenue. Property damage only.

Saturday, February 26th

Officers responded to a report of a prowler at an address on Clermont Street. Officers were able to determine that the perp approached the house from the south and went up to the west window. They then left in the same direction they came. The female at the residence claimed that she did not see anyone or have any visitors. She gave officers the same of a possible suspect. Officers met with the male suspect. He denied being at the residence or having any contact. The shoes that the male subject had on did not match the tracks officers found and he claimed that those were his only shoes. Officers requested entry into his apartment to verify that information.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an area business on Hwy. 64. A female had gotten her leg run over by a vehicle.

Monday, February 28th

Officers took a male subject into custody on a $1,000 cash bond at the Langlade County Courthouse. The male subject was also cited for disorderly conduct for his actions and language in court.

Officers received a report of an accident at an address on Neva Road. A vehicle was struck while it was in the parking lot of an area business. The striking vehicle left the scene. There was damage to the right side of the vehicle. Officers were going to review video footage of the area.

Wednesday, March 2nd

Officers stopped a vehicle at 2nd Avenue and Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 23rd

A female came to the Safety Building to report that a package that was delivered to her mailbox on Center Street on Saturday, February 19th had been stolen.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at S. Western Avenue and Cty. Rd. Y. There were no injuries and no damage. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speed at Hwy. 64 and Shadey Road. Officers then became involved in a chase with the vehicle reaching speeds of 103 MPH. The chase was discontinued and officers tried to locate the vehicle later.

Thursday, February 24th

Officers received a call from a couple at an address on Lake Street reporting that they had put down money on a condo in Florida and it now appeared to be a fraud. On Friday, February 18th they had sent $7,600 to Mid American Credit Union in Illinois. They later spoke to someone with the condo association and they told the couple that it has been an ongoing scam. It was determined that the scammer was out of North Miami.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. C. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Friday, February 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. V. The southbound lane of Hwy. 45 was temporarily closed. EMS was on the scene but no one was transported. Both vehicles were towed.

Saturday, February 26th

Officers arrested a subject at an address on Antigo Street on an outstanding Waukesha County Sheriff’s office warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident at an address on Turtle Lake Road. A female subject had a wrist injury and a male subject was complaining of shoulder pain but did not want to be transported.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that two vehicles were stuck at the end of a dead end drive. The caller told officers that the road area was narrow. The towing company called stating that the vehicles were on a snowmobile trail. They were able to get one of the vehicles out, but could not get the other out. Another towing company was called. That towing company called back stating that the reporting person was unwilling to pay the fees and declined. The reporting person called back later saying that both vehicles had been removed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Hogan Street. A van was in the ditch and a truck was trying to help get it out. There were no apparent injuries. The truck then also became stuck. Both vehicles were towed out.

Sunday, February 27th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his son had rolled his vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. A. There were no injuries. The vehicle was removed by a family member. The Highway Department was notified of a downed stop sign.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. HH and Cty. Rd. Y. Both vehicles were towed.

Monday, February 28th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. O. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was not intoxicated, but close to the legal limit. He was given a ride to Antigo at his request. He was also given written warnings for an expired registration and having no insurance.

Tuesday, March 1st

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an area business on Antigo Street. The female caller told officers that some new people in the area had offered her workers some marijuana. They had also stated that they were in a cult. The caller also told officers that they had been in the business 7 times a day. Officers advised the caller that as a private business, they can refuse service to whomever they choose. They can ask any customer to leave at any time, for any reason and that if the customer refuses to leave, to contact law enforcement as it is then a trespassing issue.