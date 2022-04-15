Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/18/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, April 6th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on N. Langlade Road. The caller told officers that a vehicle, with no driver inside, was moving in the parking lot and struck another vehicle. The caller stated that there was a dog in the vehicle.

Monday, April 11th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 5th Avenue. A male subject had damaged a vehicle and then left in a red Pontiac going eastbound on 5th Avenue with a female passenger. Officers determined that the male subject had an outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s office warrant. Officers stopped the vehicle at 5th Avenue and Field Street. The subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, April 6th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Kelly Street reporting that about 30-40 needles had come out of her septic. Officers advised the female that because they were in the septic, law enforcement would not remove them. The caller was given permission to remove them. She was advised to be cautious when doing so.

Friday, April 8th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Antigo Street. No one was injured. Property damage only. One driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. J. A field sobriety test was conducted. A female subject was taken into custody. She was also cited for operating left of center and failure to maintain control. Cty. Rd. J was temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, April 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at N. Langlade Road and Hwy. 64. The male caller told officers that he was rear-ended by another vehicle. There were no injuries. One of the vehicles was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that some men had been drinking there and then stole a 1991 Polaris snowmobile. The caller gave officers the names of the subjects and said that the incident was on video. The snowmobile tracks led down Pickerel Lake Road. Officers found the snowmobile. No one was around. The two male subjects were located by officers and one of them was taken into custody and later released. Both subjects were referred to the District Attorney’s office on various charges.

Monday, April 11th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Mapleview Road reporting fraud or identity theft. She told officers that she had been scammed out of $16,500. A message came up on her computer saying there was a bug and that she needed to call Microsoft. The representative then told her that he had talked to the FBI. The female said that she took money from her savings account and did an international transfer on April 9th. Officers advised the caller to pause or cancel the wire transfer.