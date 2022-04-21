Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/25/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, April 13th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Prosser Place.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at a residence at Hogan Street and Mendlik Avenue.

Thursday, April 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Deleglise Street and Spanish Fort Ave. A search was conducted. A subject was taken into custody on drug charges.

Officers received a report of fraud or identity theft from a subject at an address on 1st Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an area business on Neva Road.

Friday, April 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 5th Avenue and Clermont Street. There were no injuries.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address at 4th Avenue and Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Saturday, April 16th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Monday, April 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 7th Avenue and Superior Street. Property damage only.

Officers received a fraud complaint from an area business on 6th Avenue.

Tuesday, April 19th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers received a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Jerome Street. The male caller told officers that his son hit a concrete pole. There was no damage to the pole.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Superior Street. One vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle. Property damage only.

Wednesday, April 20th

Officers responded to a report of an attempted theft at an address on Milton Street. The caller told officers that two male subjects in black coats had tried to take their bike. The caller said that they left gong towards 6th Avenue. The subjects were already pushing another bicycle. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, April 13th

Officers received a report of fraud or identity theft from a subject at an address on Neva Road.

Officers received a report of fraud or identity theft from a subject at an address on Cty. Rd. M.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. HH. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Friday, April 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Zima Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Cty. Rd. U. The caller reported that a blue sedan was approximately 8 feet in the ditch. They did not know if there were any injuries as they did not stop due to the unsafe driving conditions. Officers then received a second call. They stated that there was an older gentleman in the vehicle who appeared to be ok, but probably would not be able to get out of the vehicle due to the way the vehicle was positioned. The vehicle had substantial under carriage damage and was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Koepenick Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Noboken Lane. A vehicle had slid across the road and was in the ditch. One lane of Hwy. 45 was shut down briefly. The vehicle was towed out. There was no damage.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Mapleview Road and Hillside Road. A vehicle had struck and snapped a pole. WPS was contacted. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, April 16th

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Gowan Road reporting that a bear was looking in his windows and was on the porch. Officers advised the caller to leave the bear alone and bring in the garbage and anything else it might be interested in, when it was safe. By the time officers arrived, the bear was gone. The DNR was contacted.

Monday, April 18th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. H. The female caller told officers that a male subject at the residence had broken a lot of items in the house and there was blood all over. Officers advised the female to go to her vehicle. The male subject was arrested for criminal damage to property and threatening law enforcement.

Tuesday, April 19th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. C. The female caller told officers that the door to her garage had been kicked in at approximately 8:00 AM and that her mailbox had been destroyed. Nothing had been taken.