Antigo High School Athletes of the Week

By Antigo Times
May 6, 2022
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Submitted by: Coach Heiny

Athletes Name:  Trevin Walbeck & Hunter Aiuppy

Sport: Baseball

Description: The Red Robins baseball team swept two games on Saturday defeating Peshtigo 13-5 and Green Bay Southwest 6-1.

“Both players were key contributors in our two victories on Saturday. They both have been hitting the ball well, playing solid defense in the field, and utilizing their speed on the base paths so far this year.”

Trevin went 4-8 with a Double, scored 3 runs, stole three bases, and knocked in an RBI.

Hunter went 4-7 with two doubles, scored 3 runs, stole two bases, and had 3 RBI. He also pitched 3 Innings in relief to earn a save.

